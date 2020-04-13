Govinda Celebrates 24 Years Of 'Saajan Chale Sasural' With A Throwback Picture

Govinda recently took fans down the memory lane as he shared a major throwback picture on his social media handle. Govinda took to Instagram to share a throwback-cum-celebratory picture as his 1996 romantic comedy hit film Saajan Chale Sasural has completed 24 years in the Hindi film industry.

In the picture shared by the actor, one can see the cast and crew of the film, Saajan Chale Sasural, all smiles for the camera. They all look completely happy giving out their best pose. Along with the picture, Govinda also wrote, "12th April 1996." And added the hashtag "#24yearsofSaajanChaleSasural." Check out the picture below.

The film Saajan Chale Sasural released in the year 1996. The film starred Govinda, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film revolved around a village-based singer who wants to go to reach great heights and become one of the finest singers and find true love in the big city. The film is helmed by David Dhawan and bankrolled by Mansoor Ahmed Siddiqui. As per reports, the film was a great success at the box office and was also loved by fans and moviegoers.

On the work front

Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja alongside Mishika Chourasia, Karan Aanand. The film was helmed by Sikander Bharti. The actor will be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s next Tumhare Liye. As per reports, the film will also star Urmila Matondkar, Chandrachur Singh and Rani Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Not much information about the film has been released by the makers or the cast of the film. However, fans are very excited after hearing the news.

