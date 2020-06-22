R Madhavan's Net Worth Is Ready For Another Boost With 'Nishabdham', 'RHTDM 2' In Kitty

Madhavan Balaji Ranganathan, fondly known as R Madhavan is an Indian actor, writer and film producer who works in Hindi and Tamil films. Reportedly, R Madhavan has been described as one of the few actors in India who is able to achieve Pan-Indian appeal, having starred in films from seven different languages.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. However, he began his career by dipping his toes in the television industry first. Here's a look at R Madhavan's net worth in 2020.

R Madhavan's net worth in 2020

As per a report of an online portal, R Madhavan's net worth is Rs 103 crore (roughly $13 Million). R Madhavan's net worth is also contributed to by his numerous brand endorsements. R Madhavan appeared in leading roles in the television's daily soaps titled Banegi Apni Baat and Ghar Jamai. However, he gained popularity after starring in television series, Saaya. His net worth reportedly saw an upsurge after he starred in Mani Ratnam's Tamil romantic film, Alaipayuthey in 2000 and the film was a huge success and was critically acclaimed too.

After the debacle of Alaipayuthey, Madhavan's next films, Ennavale and Minnale, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Parthale Paravasam, among others also were well received by the audience. After that, R Madhavan made his Bollywood debut with the movie, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Even though the movie did not receive a great response at the box office, the songs and the storyline of the film managed to strike the right chord.

In 2002, R Madhavan again appeared in the Tamil flick, Kannathil Muthamittal. The actor was unstoppable, as he managed to carve a niche for himself in the Tamil film fraternity. His back to back movies like Anbe Sivam, Nala Damayanthi, Priyamanaa Thozhi, Jay Jay, among others also were well received by the audience.

Madhavan's notable work in films like Aethirree, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, was critically acclaimed too. R Madhavan's movies like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti all of these reportedly rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The actor has also bagged laurels in his stellar career.

R Madhavan will be seen in the upcomer- Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He also is a part of Hemant Madhukar's directorial- Nishabdham, opposite Anushka Shetty. Moreover, in a recent Instagram Live chat, Dia Mirza and R Madhavan spilled the beans on the sequel to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and said, "We are doing our best to make it happen, but we will only work together when we can give our best."

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

