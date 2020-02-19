Sonam Kapoor And Husband Anand Ahuja's Combined Net Worth Is JAW-DROPPING!

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the film industry. Her husband, Anand Ahuja, who she married in 2018, is also a renowned and highly successful businessman. Anand Ahuja is the owner of Bhane. Here is a look at the total net worth of Sonam Kapoor and her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's combined Net Worth

Soman Kapoor has an estimated net worth of around USD 12 million, which is around Rs 85 crores. Sonam Kapoor's net worth will not really be surprising to her fans, as she is a massively popular actor who has featured in number big-budget Bollywood movies.

According to reports, she takes around Rs 2 crores to Rs 3 crores for each film she acts in. Sonam Kapoor also owns a BMW 7 Series Luxury Saloon and an Audi Q7, and she also lives in a Juhu luxury house that is believed to be worth around Rs 25 crores.



Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja, is a highly successful businessman who owns the clothing brand Bhane. His exact net worth is still unknown, but several reports have stated that he has an annual income of around USD 450 million. In INR, that will be around Rs 3000 crores.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married back in 2018 after they dated each other for a few years. As a couple, the two have an impressive estimated total net worth of around USD 462 million, which when converted to INR is around Rs 3085 crores. This combined net worth makes them one of the most successful and richest couples associated with Bollywood.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

