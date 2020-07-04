Govinda Pays Homage To His 'guru' Saroj Khan, Holds Back Tears While Recounting First Meet

When it comes to dancing in Bollywood, Govinda's moves are unparalleled. The veteran actor bade adieu to the artist responsible for his fame as a dancer, Saroj Khan, who passed away on Friday. Govinda took to social media to post an emotional video message where seems to be fighting back tears to convey his heartfelt tribute to the departed soul.

He said, "Saroj Khan ji aaj humaare beech nahin rahi. Main ishwar se prarthana karta hoon ki wo aapki aatma ko shaanti pradaan kare... Khuda se dua karta hoon ki wo aapko jannat naseeb karaye.." [Translation: Saroj Khan ji has left us today. I pray to God that he grants peace to your soul... I pray that He takes you through the gates of heaven.]

He also recalled his first meeting with the late dance director and shared that she had agreed to tutor him without any compensation in exchange. An enthusiastic Govinda had learned to dance from Saroj Khan and had worked with her right from his first Bollywood film Ilzaam in 1986.

"Main aapke saath wo pehli mulaqat kabhi bhoolta nahin. Main keh raha tha ki main aapse dance sekhna chahta hoon par mere paas paise nahin hain..Aur aap bahut hi prem se keh gayi - "Aayenge tab de dena"." [Translation: I never forget my first meeting with you. I told you that I want to learn to dance from you but I don't have any money. And you replied lovingly, "You can give when you earn it."]

The Hero No.1 actor paid his heartfelt tribute to his 'Masterji' as he concluded that ordinary people like him had a chance to make a name in the industry because of teachers like her.

He said, "Aap jaise acche suvichaar, susabhya, susangati wale guruon ke maadhyam se hi.. hum jaise aam aadmi Govind se nikal ke Govinda ho paate hain.. Ab ye alfaazon mein bayaan nahin kiya jaa sakta." [Translation: It's only through a well-natured Guru like you, that an ordinary man like me can transform from Govind to Govinda... I cannot articulate it in words now.]

Have a look:

Saroj Khan passed away of cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital on Friday and was laid to rest the same day. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was among numerous stars who paid tributes to the 3-time National Award-winning choreographer. Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, and one of those to display her moves in iconic dance numbers, Madhuri Dixit, too expressed their grief and tributes for ‘Master ji.’

