Shraddha Kapoor's 'Street Dancer 3D' Title Was Inspired From A Govinda Song; Read Trivia

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented Bollywood actors today. Her best and most loved-movies include Aashiqui 2, Ek Villian, Baaghi, ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, Stree, Chhichhore, and Saaho among others. Among this, Street Dancer 3D was a dance film set in London. The story explored multifarious colors of dance and the unity between two different groups of people who come together for a single cause. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and also features Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Sushant Pujari, and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles. This film was a sequel to ABCD 2 which also had Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. So, let’s have a look at some lesser-known facts of the film Street Dancer 3D.

Also read | Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor All Hearts For Migrant Workers Walking Home With Pets

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's Studio Dance Videos That You Can't Miss; Watch Here

Lesser-known facts about Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D

In Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor reportedly replaced Katrina Kaif in the movie as the dates of Kat were clashing with the movie, Bharat.

While they were shooting for the film, Varun tore his hamstring and he had a shoulder injury. According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor too was injured badly and Nora Fatehi also had a neck injury.

The film was earlier titled as ABCD 3 and later finalized as Street Dancer 3D. This had to be done as the title ABCD 3 is the right of Disney, and hence the title of the film had to be changed to Street Dancer 3D

The film, Street Dancer 3D was publicised and an official statement was made in one of the episodes of Dance Plus 3 by Remo and his team.

If you have seen the song Muqabala from the movie, Prabhu Deva does the same dance moments to his famous song Muqabala from Hum Se Hai Muqabala which released 25 years ago in 1995.

The first schedule of film, Street Dancer 3D started in Punjab on 23 January 2019.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 'Psycho Saiyaan's' Success On Youtube, Thanks 'Saaho' Team

It is the debut film of Vartika Jha who was offered the film on Dance Plus 4 by Remo Dsouza after her outstanding performance in the season. And also a Dance Plus contestant Sushant Khatri makes his debut in the film.

The super hit dance number from the film, "Illegal Weapon 2.0." was inspired by the song "Tor Punjaban Di" by Sardool Sikander.

Punit Pathak had injured his leg on game show Khatra Khatra Khatra and hence would walk with the clutch, and then his character was established accordingly.

Varun Dhawan mentions Punit Pathak as Sanjay Dutt from Saajan 1991 in many scenes as Sanjay Dutt played a similar character in that film.

Varun Dhawan pulls a Michael Jackson tattoo on his hand for a scene that is quite related to what Remo D'Souza has on his hand.

The title was inspired by Govinda's popular song from Ilzaam 1986.

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor's 'Luv Ka The End' And Other Bollywood Movies About Teenage Romance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.