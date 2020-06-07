Krushna Abhishek-Govinda, Taimur-Ranbir, Other Popular Mama-bhanja Duo In Bollywood

Bollywood has many actors that are related to each other or come from popular Bollywood family. There are many popular Mama-Bhanja duos in the industry as well who are much loved by fans. Let's know more about such popular Mama-Bhanja pairs in Bollywood below-

Here are some of the most popular Mama-Bhanja pairs in Bollywood-

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek are one of the most popular Mama-Bhanja duos of Bollywood. Krushna Abhishek, the famous comedian-actor is the son of Govinda’s sister. Krushna Abhishek got his first break and made his debut in 2002 with ‘Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat’. Krushna Abhishek is one of the most-favorite personalities of the audience for his comic skills and dance numbers, similar to his uncle Govinda. But, as per the rumours and reports, Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have broken all ties with each other due to some issues, and it was also stated officially by Govinda's wife, Sunita.

Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan

The extremely adorable son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, the star kid is always in talks for being paparazzi's favourite. Taimur Ali Khan is also the apple of his uncle Ranbir Kapoor’s eye. This popular Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan's Mama-Bhanja jodi is adored by many fans.

Salman Khan and Ahil

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma is blessed with two adorable kids Ahil and Ayat. Ahil is the elder son which is now 5 years old. Ahil is immensely loved by his Mamu, Salman Khan. Ahil Sharma, the elder nephew of Salman Khan is a social media sensation and has his own fan following over the internet.

Aamir Khan and Imran Khan

Imran Khan, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na fame actor is the nephew of Aamir Khan. Imran’s mother Nuzhat Khan is Aamir Khan’s cousin sister. Interestingly, the role of a young Amir Khan in the film, ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, was played by Imran. Aamir Khan and his brother, Mansoor Khan, gave their nephew Imran Khan a break in the film, ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ in the year 2008.

