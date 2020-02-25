Sara Ali Khan's Photos With Co-stars; From Varun Dhawan To Kartik Aaryan

Love Aaj Kal actor Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying the success of her romantic drama flick. While she is busy enjoying the success of the movie, she also has yet another film that is scheduled to be released this summer, Coolie no. 1, featuring alongside Varun Dhawan.

She is often seen having a fun time with co-stars Kartik Aryan and Varun Dhawan. Here are some of the actor's photos with her co-stars, from Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan:

ALSO READ | 'Varun Dhawan Is The Coolest Coolie', Says Sara Ali Khan; See Pics

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan's Educational Qualification Leaves People Baffled, Here's Why

Sara Ali Khan's post with co-stars

Sara has worked with Kartik in the movie Love Aaj Kal, which is directed and produced by Imtiaz Ali. Sara was playing the role of Zoe and Kartik played the role of Veer. The movie revolves around the journey of two individuals who experience love and the phases of reincarnation.

Sara Ali Khan's post with co-star Varun Dhawan. Coolie No. 1 is an upcoming movie which is a remake of Govinda's Coolie No. 1.

Sara Ali Khan's post with co-star Ranveer Singh. She featured in the movie Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. The plot revolves around a police officer who works for a smuggler named Durva. He later decides to take revenge against Durva's brothers who assault a woman.

This is Sara Ali Khan with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. They worked together in the movie Kedarnath. The movie revolves around the story of two individuals who fall in love with each other but several misunderstandings challenge their relationship.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim's Jokes On Mosquito Are Fun- THROWBACK

Meanwhile, Sara is busy working for her upcoming movie titled Coolie No. 1 and Kartik Aaryan is also set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is set to be released in July of 2020.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Enjoys 'fam-jam' & 'sun-tan' In Goa Post Wrap For 'Coolie No.1', See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.