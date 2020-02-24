'Varun Dhawan Is The Coolest Coolie', Says Sara Ali Khan; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan recently made headlines after she revealed the big news that she will be playing a double role in Atrangi Re. But before that, Sara Ali Khan has her kitty full of some interesting projects to entertain her fans. Sara Ali Khan, recently took to her Instagram handle, to announce the wrap up of her much-awaited movie Coolie No 1. Sara Ali Khan will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan in the movie. Just after Sara shared the big news, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share the news of wrapping up his movie Coolie No 1.

Sara Ali Khan's post:

Sara Ali Khan shared a heartfelt post for co-star Varun Dhawan after the wrap up of the movie. She shared beautiful pictures of the two with a funny and heartfelt caption. Sara thanked Varun Dhawan for being the best and coolest 'Coolie'. She even poked fun at Varun Dhawan by saying that she is grateful to him for carrying her luggage everywhere.

At the end of the post, she complimented Varun for always being there for her and helping her with the scenes. Sara also mentioned that she will miss irritating Varun and the fun time with him on the sets. The post features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan who are lost in each other's eyes.

Varun Dhawan's post:

Varun Dhawan also announced the wrap up of Coolie No 1 just a few days ago. This time, he took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post for his co-star Sara Ali Khan. Varun also shared pretty pictures of them and wrote a beautiful caption for Sara.

He first announced the wrap up and then wrote that he will be keeping up with Sara's attitude always. He further wrote, "Sara tu ladki hai ek number". Several celebrities like Lauren Gottlieb, Aparshakti Khurana and Manish Malhotra expressed their love for the duo in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 is directed by David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's father, and is his 45th film. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the movie will also feature Paresh Rawal, Vikas Verma, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. The movie is a remake of the 1995 Govinda film, also titled Coolie No 1.

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

