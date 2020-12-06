Govinda & Krushna Abhishek's Public Fall Out: What Went Down Between The Two?

Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek and superstar Govinda have once again hit the headlines for their family feud. It all started when Krushna, opted out of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for one episode in which his uncle Govinda was invited as the special guest. Krushna Abhishekh discussed the matter openly in the press, for which he soon received an answer from Govinda. Here’s everything about what went wrong between the two.

Krushna Abhishek opts out of The Kapil Sharma Show

Krushna addressed his soured relationship with Govinda with the press openly and discussed their public fallout in 2018. As per SpotboyE, it all began with a tweet which was posted by Kashmera Shah about people who dance for money. It did not go down well with Govinda’s wife and she did not want Krushna to perform on the show during their last appearance. When Krushna was informed that Govinda is invited again as a guest, he stated that he had prior reservations.

Govinda breaks his silence

After the release of Krushna’s statement, even Govinda broke his silence. Stating that he is ‘utterly sad’ with Krushna’s ‘defamatory and thoughtless comments’. However, he felt that it was ‘high time that the truth came out’.

Talking to SpotboyE, Govinda clarified that he has been a ‘scapegoat’ of Krushna and his wife’s comments against him. The star also expressed that he does not understand why the ‘slander is done repetitively’. Govinda further said that his relationship with Krushna has been very strong since he was a kid and he strongly believes that "washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of a family's misunderstandings." He concluded by saying he would now maintain 'graceful distance'.

Amid the feud, Kashmera Shah shares cryptic post

Sharing a monochromatic photo of her baby, Kashmera Shah was seen planting a kiss on her toddler’s forehead. However, in the caption, the actor spoke about how she will always ‘protect her baby’ and ‘never let people use her baby for personal agenda’. Take a look:

As a mother I promise to Never let people use You for their personal agenda. I promise to Never let them belittle your presence in my life. You will soon learn as you grow up that no matter how young one is Mighty People will Stoop at Nothing to Use you. But as long as I am Alive and even beyond that I will protect you from all selfishness of this world. Your Mother Kashmera Shah Sharma

(Promo Image Source: Govinda and Krushna Abhishek Instagram)

