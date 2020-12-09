Remember When Ragini Khanna Said That She Had To Struggle Despite Being Govinda's Niece?

Ragini Khanna is popularly known for her role as Shikha Deshpande in ZEE5 film Posham Pa. It is Ragini Khanna's birthday today on December 9. As the actor turns a year older, let us take a look back at the time when she spoke about her struggle in the television industry despite being Govinda's niece. Read further to know her struggle to enter the television industry.

Ragini Khanna on her struggle in the television industry

Ragini Khanna's shows have always entertained the audience. She had once appeared in Rajeev Khandelwal's show Juzzbaatt. The chat show focused on the lives of television celebrities such as Rohit Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Ronit Roy, Karan Patel, Rakhi Sawant, Aashka Goradia among the other actors. Ragini Khanna had appeared on the show along with Karan V Grover. The host of the show, Rajeev, asked her if she enjoyed the benefits of being Govinda's niece. Ragini replied that people easily assumed that since she was 'Govinda's Bhanji' it would have been easier for her to get into the industry, but she added that it wasn't true.

She shared that Govinda had worked very hard when he got into the film industry and she hasn't done even half of it. She had even heard that he had walked from Virar to Juhu only to give auditions. She mentioned that it was time she gave people the real perspective. She said that Govinda had not pulled favours even for his own children. Ragini Khanna shared that if people thought that she got into the industry because of him then they need to do their research on her.

She said that she worked a lot to achieve her targets just like he did during his time. Apart from sharing some of the most intense stories about their lives, Karan and Ragini had a great time on the show. They also danced to the tunes of Govinda's hit songs. The host Rajeev and Ragini even pulled a prank on each other.

Ragini Khanna on the work front

Ragini was last seen in Ghoomketu along with Nawazzudin Siddiqui which premiered on ZEE5. She also made her digital debut with Posham Pa for which her role was critically acclaimed. Ragini also participated in many reality shows such as Kitchen Champions, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Entertainment Ki Raat and many more.

