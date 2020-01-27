Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas And Other Couples Who Dazzled At The Grammys 2020 Red Carpet

The who’s who of the entertainment and the glamour industry marked their presence at the recently held Grammy Award ceremony 2020, donning their best attires. From Dua Lipa- Anwar Habib and Heidi Klum to Tom Kaulitz, many celebrity couples amped up the style quotient on the red carpet, garnering appreciation from fans and critics across the globe. Here are a few best-dressed celebrity couples from the star-studded event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Regarded as one of the most influential couples in the west, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made sure to keep their best fashion foot forward and inspire masses of fashion enthusiasts across the globe. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a Ralph & Russo ivory kimono dress for the occasion, Nick Jonas went for a metallic gold printed pant-suit outfit. Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' outfit was hand-painted with peonies and embellished with opal stones, 3D organza petals and peach ombré fringed sleeves. Take a look:

Chrissy Teigan and John Legend:

Chrissy Teigen's look from the Grammys seemingly stood out from the pack, as the much-loved actor went for a bright neon ensemble red carpet in L.A. While Chrissy managed to look her best in the outfit, John Legend, chose a humble grey suit. Take a look:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

In the event, Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas twinned in dark prints, as Jonas wore a navy printed suit and a black turtleneck with a Bulgari watch in pink gold, while Turner chose a Louis Vuitton miniskirt and top from the label's spring-summer 2020 collection. Take a look:

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum, who is best known for her unconventional red carpet choices, opted for a plunge in a beaded nude illusion gown as she walked the Grammys red carpet. Heidi Klum flaunted her pearl necklace, as she placed her hands on her hips, posing for the hoard of shutterbugs occupying the carpet for music's biggest night. Tom Kaulitz went for a zebra-printed jacket with a pitch-black shirt.

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas:

While Kevin Jonas opted for a glittery gold top and blazer festooned with flapping birds for the event, Danielle Jonas managed to put her A-game to the table, as the Danielle can be seen in a shimmery bead-studded silver metallic outfit.

(Promo Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

