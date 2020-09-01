Bollywood Quiz: Can You Guess These Celebrities Based On The Closeup Of Their Sari Look?

Bollywood actresses have always managed to charm their followers with their elegant and stylish fashion sense. Ever so often, the celebs choose to wear a sari and thus go on to look gorgeous in their outfits. Over the years, the style for saris, in general, has transformed. From accessories to the overall design, saris have seen a change in the manner in which they are draped. Here are a few Bollywood actresses in saris who have never failed to impress fans with their choices and styling. For those who claim to be true Bollywood fans, take the quiz and try to name all the actors who donned the sari, just by their close up shots.

This actor is known for being completely fearless while choosing roles. She has also been in the industry for a while and yet manages to dominate the screen by being the female lead in the story.

Huma Qureshi

Vidya Balan

Kangana Ranaut

Deepika Padukone

This particular actor made a sensational debut with her first film opposite an exceptional actor. She has gone on to star in a number of films since then, making fans eager to watch her next project. Despite her limited screen time, the actor knows to charm the audience with her talent and acting abilities.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sanya Malhotra

Vidya Balan

Raveena Tandon

The actor has been one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood for a long time now. She has a huge fan following over social media. Despite several ups and downs in her film career, she manages to still dominate the big screen, whenever she is seen in movies.

Deepika Padukone

Radhika Apte

Katrina Kaif

Malaika Arora

This actor is mostly seen in a number of web series. She manages to almost always make a lasting impact with her roles. She also happens to be the daughter of a renowned regional film actor.

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Shweta Tripathi

Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan

This actor has currently been on the top of her game with her streak of hit films. Despite her rocky start in Bollywood, she has now cemented her place in films. She also happens to appear in a number of music videos every now and then.

Jacqueline Fernandes

Richa Chadha

Sanya Malhotra

Shilpa Shetty

This actor is a popular star kid and has received tremendous love from her fans. She is quite young in the industry but has created an impact already.

Sara Ali Khan

Janhvi Kapoor

Ananya Panday

Shraddha Kapoor

The actor has made several films in Bollywood and has now even moved towards conquering the webspace. She has a number of titles under her name. She has also collaborated with a number of Indian and foreign video creators.

Urvashi Rautela

Deepika Padukone

Radhika Apte

Rakul Preet Singh

Her entry into Bollywood was an explosive one. She marked her entry with one of the most loved films of that year. She is known for her versatility in films and also the dedication that she puts in for her movies.

Bhumi Pednekar

Radhika Apte

Sanya Malhotra

Richa Chadha

This actor has been part of the south industry as well. She made her Bollywood debut opposite a popular star kid. Her films have been lauded by the audiences and praised for their unique premise.

Kriti Sanon

Radhika Apte

Bhumi Pednekar

Kareena Kapoor Khan

This actor marked her debut opposite one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Despite the number of her films, she has still managed to win the praise of audiences through her performances. She is also a star kid.

Janhvi Kapoor

Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan

Athiya Shetty

Answers:

Vidya Balan

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Katrina Kaif

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Jacqueline Fernandes

Janhvi Kapoor

Urvashi Rautela

Bhumi Pednekar

Kriti Sanon

Sara Ali Khan

