Try Bollywood Quiz On Wedding Outfits; Can You Identify Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj?

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj became the recent couple in the film industry to get hitched in 2020. Before this Tollywood actor Nithiin tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Shalini Kandukari in July. Take a look at this fun Bollywood quiz where one needs to guess the celebrity pair based on their wedding outfit

ALSO READ| Shabir Ahluwalia Quiz: How Well Do You Know 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor?

Bollywood Quiz: Identify celebs based on their wedding outfits

1. The Indian actor recently got hitched on August 8th in Hyderabad. The actor is known for his role as Bhallaldev in SS Rajamouli directed movie Baahubali. The actor is also known for his roles in movies like The Ghazi Attack, Baby, Rudramahadevi and Leader.

2. The 34-year-old Bollywood actor-dancer got married to the 21-year-old Delhi University graduate in 2015. The actor recently did a popular movie titled Kabir Singh. The couple now have two children, Misha and Zain.

ALSO READ| Suniel Shetty Quiz: Can You Guess The Movie Based On The Actor's Look?

3. The desi girl got married to an American pop singer two years ago. They both have an age difference of a few years while they are known for their great compatibility together. Her husband recently released the song called Sucker which instantly became a chart-topper.

4. The Bollywood actor got married to the Indian cricketer a few years ago. They got married in Italy and their whole wedding venue was embellished with pink and white coloured flowers. The actor is a producer of the Netflix movie Bulbbul.

5. Both the Bollywood actors got married to each other after six years of dating. During which they did three movies together. All three movies were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

ALSO READ| Jacqueline Fernandez Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Kick' Actor

6. Daughter of the Kapoor family got married to a London based Indian businessman. The actor was last seen in the film titled The Zoya Factor. The actor has two more siblings out of which one is an actor and another is a dress designer.

7. Bengali beauty and the Indian actor got married to the TV heartthrob when they did a movie called Alone together. Both now celebrated five years of marriage recently. This is the Bollywood beauty's first marriage however a third marriage for the TV actor.

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Fashionista And Teen Influencer?

Bollywood Quiz Answers

1. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

2. Shahid Kapoor- Mira Rajput

3. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

4. Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli

5. Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh

6. Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja

7. Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover

Promo Image courtesy: G Lopez from Pixabay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.