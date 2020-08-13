Mohnish Bahl's Birthday: Here's A Bollywood Quiz Based On The Actor's Acclaimed Work

Actor Mohnish Bahl has appeared in a wide range of films throughout the 80s and 90s. He was born on August 14, 1961. As the actor turns 59, here is a quiz for fans. Take this Mohnish Bahl quiz and find out if you're a true fan.

Mohnish Bahl movie quiz for fans

Mohnish Bahl made his acting debut in the year 1983. He starred in a film directed by V. B. Rajendra Prasad. It failed to impress the audience and was a box-office bomb. What is the name of that movie?

OPTIONS

Teri Baahon Mein

Bekaraar

Meri Adalat

Purana Mandir

Mohnish Bahl has starred in a film along with Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Dutt Shroff. The film is titled as Teri Baahon Mein and is an adaptation of a Hollywood film. Guess the name of the Hollywood film.

OPTIONS

The Matrix

The Blue Lagoon

The Mask

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

In the film Purana Mandir, Mohnish Bahl played the role of Sanjay, whereas Aarti Gupta plays the role of Suman Singh. What is the name of the demonic monster that Bahl stops in this film?

OPTIONS

Bhootnath

Phillauri

Marco

Samri

In the 1992 flick Shola Aur Shabnam, Govinda played the role of Karan whereas Divya Bharti played the role of Divya Thapar. The David Dhawan film features Gulshan Grover and Mohnish Bahl in the negative roles. Guess their character’s name from this film.

OPTIONS

Kali and Baali

Suresh and Ramesh

Baba and Sehgal

Shakti and Deva

In the 1994 drama flick Laadla, Sridevi and Anil Kapoor play the lead role. The film stars Mohnish Bahl in a negative role. Guess the name of his character from the film.

OPTIONS

Tilak Viram Bhandhari

Sudhakar Madhukar Bhandhari

Arun Vijaynath Bhandhari

Vikram Suryadev Singh

In 1996, Bahl was seen sharing the big screen with actors like Aamir Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Archana Puran Singh, Farida Jalal, and a young Kunal Kemmu. The film is inspired from Jab Jab Phool Khile by Shashi Kapoor. Guess the name of the film.

OPTIONS

Raja Hindustani

Akele Hum Akele Tum

Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin

Dulhe Raja

In the 2003 flick LOC: Kargil, Bahl played a positive role. The film is based on the Kargil War, which was fought between India and Pakistan. What was the name of the character played by Bahl in this film?

OPTIONS

Lt. Col. Ramakrishnan Vishwanathan

Lt. Col. Yogesh Kumar Joshi

Maj. Padmapani Acharya

Hav. Bhim Bahadur

In the TV show Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, what character did Bahl play?

OPTIONS

Dr Shashank Gupta

Dr Umi Gupta

DR Mukesh Rishi

Dr Nandan Shah

Bahl went on to play the lead role in the TV show Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He played the role of a doctor. What is the name of his character?

OPTIONS

Dr Ashutosh Mathur

Dr Daksh Bharadwaj

Dr Mukesh Sinha

Dr Suresh Daggubati

ANSWERS

Bekaraar The Blue Lagoon Samri Kali and Baali Vikram Suryadev Singh Raja Hindustani Lt. Col. Ramakrishnan Vishwanathan Dr Shashank Gupta Dr Ashutosh Mathur

