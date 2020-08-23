Last Updated:

Toughest Bollywood Quiz: Try This Ultimate Bollywood Quiz & Test Out Your Knowledge

Try this ultimate Bollywood Quiz & test out your filmy knowledge.

Toughest Bollywood Quiz

Try this Bollywood quiz and test your memory and depth of knowledge on the Hindi Film industry. The questions are based on iconic movies, iconic Bollywood actors as well as the iconic filmmakers as well. 

Toughest Bollywood Quiz

1. The album being referred to here is a best-selling pop album from the year 1981 that has charted in top lists in approx 14 countries. The album became the best selling Asian pop album till date. it was the first non-soundtrack album to have become successful across South Asia. Wich is the album being referred here?

  • Dumadam Mast Kalandar
  • Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
  • Maeri
  • Disco Deewane


2. The Elvis Presley song was a huge inspiration for the Bollywood song named "Kaun hai jo sapnon me aaya". Which Elvis song is being referred to here?

  • Love Me Tender
  • Don't be cruel
  • Marguerita
  • If I Can Dream


3. This Bollywood movie was earlier slated to be called High Jump and is said to have been inspired by the biography of the famous Japanese filmmaker named Akiro Kurosawa. Which is the movie being referred to here?

  • Luck By Chance
  • Wake up Sid
  • 3 Idiots
  • Taare Zameen Par


4. Which is the first Hindi film that released commercially in Italy?

  • Singapore 
  • An evening in Paris
  • Mother India
  • Ankhen 

5. The neo-noir movie paid tribute to Vijay Anand's influence on the Hindi noir/thriller genre. The movie also paid a tribute to writer James Hadley Chase in its opening credit. Which film is being referred to here?

  • Omkara
  • Kaminey
  • Johnny Gaddar 
  • LSD
6. Which of these films was Hema Malini's directorial debut in Bollywood?

  • Jugnu
  • Lal Patthar
  • Sholay
  • Dil Aashna Hai  


7. Reportedly, Kishore Kumar made this movie to evade taxes, hoping that it would fail at the box office, but it ended up becoming a big hit at the box office. Which movie was it?

  • Chalti Ka naam Gaadi
  • Padosan
  • Half ticket
  • Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein

 

8. Which of these actors had never appeared in television advertisements until the year 2015?

  • Govinda
  • Hrithik Roshan
  • Anil Kapoor
  • Sanjay Dutt

 

9. For which of these Hindi films did Anil Kapoor shave off his moustache?

  • Lamhe 
  • Gharwali Baharwali
  • Mr. India
  • Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate

10. The film was nominated in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars at that time, Which movie did Mother India lose to?

  • Casablanca
  • Nights of Cabiria
  • Gone With The Wind
  • Dragons

11. This Gulzar film that dealt with the subject of Sikh insurgency in the '80s.

 

  • Hu Tu Tu
  • Lekin...
  • Kinara
  • Maachis 

Answers of the Toughest Bollywood Quiz

  1. Disco Deewane
  2. Marguerita
  3. Taare Zameen Par
  4. Ankhen
  5. Johnny Gaddar 
  6. Dil Aashna Hai
  7. Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi 
  8. Anil Kapoor 
  9. Lamhe
  10. Nights of Cabiria
  11. Maachis

