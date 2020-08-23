Toughest Bollywood Quiz: Try This Ultimate Bollywood Quiz & Test Out Your Knowledge

Try this Bollywood quiz and test your memory and depth of knowledge on the Hindi Film industry. The questions are based on iconic movies, iconic Bollywood actors as well as the iconic filmmakers as well. Check out this Toughest Bollywood Quiz.

Toughest Bollywood Quiz

1. The album being referred to here is a best-selling pop album from the year 1981 that has charted in top lists in approx 14 countries. The album became the best selling Asian pop album till date. it was the first non-soundtrack album to have become successful across South Asia. Wich is the album being referred here?

Dumadam Mast Kalandar

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Maeri

Disco Deewane



2. The Elvis Presley song was a huge inspiration for the Bollywood song named "Kaun hai jo sapnon me aaya". Which Elvis song is being referred to here?

Love Me Tender

Don't be cruel

Marguerita

If I Can Dream



3. This Bollywood movie was earlier slated to be called High Jump and is said to have been inspired by the biography of the famous Japanese filmmaker named Akiro Kurosawa. Which is the movie being referred to here?

Luck By Chance

Wake up Sid

3 Idiots

Taare Zameen Par



4. Which is the first Hindi film that released commercially in Italy?

Singapore

An evening in Paris

Mother India

Ankhen

5. The neo-noir movie paid tribute to Vijay Anand's influence on the Hindi noir/thriller genre. The movie also paid a tribute to writer James Hadley Chase in its opening credit. Which film is being referred to here?

Omkara

Kaminey

Johnny Gaddar

LSD

6. Which of these films was Hema Malini's directorial debut in Bollywood?

Jugnu

Lal Patthar

Sholay

Dil Aashna Hai



7. Reportedly, Kishore Kumar made this movie to evade taxes, hoping that it would fail at the box office, but it ended up becoming a big hit at the box office. Which movie was it?

Chalti Ka naam Gaadi

Padosan

Half ticket

Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein

8. Which of these actors had never appeared in television advertisements until the year 2015?

Govinda

Hrithik Roshan

Anil Kapoor

Sanjay Dutt

9. For which of these Hindi films did Anil Kapoor shave off his moustache?

Lamhe

Gharwali Baharwali

Mr. India

Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate

10. The film was nominated in the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars at that time, Which movie did Mother India lose to?

Casablanca

Nights of Cabiria

Gone With The Wind

Dragons

11. This Gulzar film that dealt with the subject of Sikh insurgency in the '80s.

Hu Tu Tu

Lekin...

Kinara

Maachis

Answers of the Toughest Bollywood Quiz

Disco Deewane Marguerita Taare Zameen Par Ankhen Johnny Gaddar Dil Aashna Hai Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi Anil Kapoor Lamhe Nights of Cabiria Maachis

