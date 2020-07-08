Soni Razdan Slams Netizen Who Accused Mahesh Bhatt Of Nepotism, Says 'do Your Homework'

After Alia Bhatt, father and director Mahesh Bhatt has now been dragged in the nepotism debate following Sushant Singh Rajput's death and is facing flak for the same. Actor Soni Razdan joined the debate as well and stepped in to defend her husband. She slammed a netizen who called Mahesh 'the flagbearer' of nepotism in the Hindi film industry.

Soni Razdan defends Mahesh Bhatt by slamming a netizen

In response to one of Soni Razdan's tweets, a netizen said that the real issue is of nepotism and said that Mahesh Bhatt is the flagbearer for it. Razdan responded by saying that they are ill-informed on the matter and added that Mahesh Bhatt has given more breaks to newcomers than any other director in the industry. She further said that there was a time when he refused to work with stars and then was called out for not working with them. Razdan urged the netizen to do their homework first and then speak on the matter.

@Apurvasrani What’s really bothering me in all this is the fact that the real issue - depression and mental illness - is now obfuscated by sound and fury. The point being that depression does not need a reason to engulf a person. It comes unbidden to the successful, the rich... — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 6, 2020

Soni Razdan joined writer Apurva Asrani and Manoj Bajpayee's discussion on selectively calling out journalists. Razdan said that she is more bothered by the fact that the real issue of mental health and depression is being 'obfuscated by sound and fury'. She stressed that depression does not need a reason to 'engulf a person' and can hit anyone regardless of their success and money.

The veteran actor joined the nepotism debate when director Hansal Mehta took to his social media and called for a broadening on the nepotism debate. He stressed that his son would get through the door of the industry because of him but would ultimately have to make his own career. Soni Razdan responded to him and said that the expectations of people are higher when one comes from a Bollywood family.

The nepotism debate reignited after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death with many of the actor's fans claiming that he was sidelined by some big names in the industry. Many prominent celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and more have been on the receiving end of the trolling amid the debate. The heavy backlash that the celebrities are facing has also taken a toll on their social media following with the count dropping down by a significant number. Many celebrities have also limited the comments on their social media posts due to the hate comments they have been receiving.

