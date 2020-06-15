'Gulabo Sitabo' And Other Popular Movies Nalneesh Neel Has Appeared In

Nalneesh Neel is a well-known theatre and movie actor. He was recently seen on the big-screen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo (2020), playing the character of "Sheikhu". Here are some of the other Bollywood movies in which Nalneesh Neel has appeared and won the hearts of the audience. Read ahead to know-

Nalneesh Neel filmography

Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

Nalneesh Neel played the character of Tara’s tailor in Maneesh Sharma’s Shuddh Desi Romance. The movie cast Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor Parineeti Chopra, and Vaani Kapoor as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the journey of three restless young people who shuns society's syllabus for finding love and decide to follow their heart.

Also Read | Well-written ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ Relief From Half-baked Parts, Says Bijendra Kala

Raees (2017)

Nalneesh Neel played the character of Lalji in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees. The movie cast Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Mahira Khan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a bootlegger who sets out to improve his community as a promising leader but falls in a political trap.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Sat For Hours In Heat To Get The Prosthetics Done For 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Fukrey Returns (2017)

Nalneesh Neel played the character of Mangu in Mrighdeep Lamba’s Fukrey Returns. The movie cast Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a don, who is just out of jail and is ready to get back at the four friends who conned her.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Wishes Good Luck To Entire Cast Of 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Nalneesh Neel played the character of Teer Singh in Radha Krishna Jagarlamusi and Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The movie cast Kangana Ranaut, Rimi Sen, and Vikram Kochhar as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the story of Rani Lakshmibai, one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and her resistance to the British Rule.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Is All Praises For 'Gulabo Sitabo', Says 'it Made Me Have A Good Time'

Chhichhore (2019)

Nalneesh Neel played the character of Pandu in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. The movie cast Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, and Varun Sharma as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a group of friends from university as they progress into middle-age life and go their own separate ways.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.