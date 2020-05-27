'Gulabo Sitabo' Song 'Jootam Phenk': Amitabh, Ayushmann All Set To Take Fans On A Fun Ride

After receiving a massive response for the trailer, the makers of the much-awaited film, Gulabo Sitabo have now released the first song of the film. The song, titled Jootam Phenk is sure to take fans on a fun ride as it depicts the relationship between two scheming men.

The new song, Jootam Phenk from the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is a catchy one that talks about how life between the two men are, it is more of a situational one and also blends well with the storyline of the movie. The video shows the fun banter between Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. How they go on to chase each other in every small situation which is sure going to leave fans in splits.

The first song from Shoojit Sircar's much-awaited film Gulabo Sitabo Jootam Phenk is sung by Piyush Mishra, who brings out a whole new vibe into the music. The music of the song. Jootam Phenk is composed by Abhishek Arora and written by Puneet Sharma. Watch the video below.

Fans react

Fans went all out to praise the new song from Gulabo Sitabo. They also went on to laud the acting of Ayushmann and Amitabh and also the catchy music that has left fans humming the music. Check out a few comments from fans on the new song.

The makers also recently unveiled the trailer of the film, Gulabo Sitabo. The trailer takes fans on a joy ride with lots of laughter. In the trailer, one can see the quirkiness of two men, a landlord and tenant, who get caught up in a game of one-upmanship trying to impress other members to their clan. The trailer shows a few funny, relevant and simple moments between the two actors. Watch the trailer below.

Miliye Baankey se! Hoshiyaari ki nadi inhi ke yahan se behti hai. ðŸ˜‰

Trailer out now: https://t.co/uvTGlMMAZW

Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @PrimeVideoIN #GulaboSitaboTrailer @SrBachchan @ShoojitSircar — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 22, 2020

Gulabo Sitabo is produced by Rising Sun Films production which is also Shoojit Sircar’s new production venture. Apart from him, the film is also bankrolled by Sheel Kumar and Ronnie Lahiri. The film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who has also written movies like Piku, Vicky Donor, Madras Café, The Sky Is Pink and many more. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan and is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020.

