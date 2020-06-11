Amitabh Bachchan's 'Satyagraha': Watch The BTS Of The Making Of 'Janta Rocks' Song

Amitabh Bachchan’s political drama Satyagraha was released in the year 2013. The film was helmed by the political drama expert director Prakash Jha. The movie featured an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpai, Mitalee Jagtap Varadkar, Jagat Singh and Vipin Sharma in the lead roles. The director of the film reportedly stated that the backdrop of the film Satyagraha represents the truth and the essence of the Indian citizens who take upon the responsibility to stand up against anything that doesn't serve the mankind rightfully. Amitabh Bachchan also revealed to a media portal that he loved working on this film as well as with director Prakash Jha.

Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a man named Dwarka Anand. Anand is shown to be a firm believer of truth. He is shown as the ethical man who wants his son to give back to society as he does. The movie is known to have been shot in Bhopal for the major parts.

Amitabh Bachchan's song Janta Rocks Making video

The song Janta Rocks is sung by Meet Bros Anjaan along with Keerthi Sagathia, Papon, Shibani Kashyap, and Shalmali Kholgade.The lyrics were penned by 'Taare Zameen Par' fame lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

The story is reportedly based on the life of real-life social activist Anna Hazare. The village of Anna Hazare which is located at Ralegan Siddhi was also included for shooting some scenes of the movie. The rest of the parts were shot at Bhopal and Delhi.

Ajay Devgn played the role of Manav Raghvendra who is shown as a brilliant telecommunication czar. Kareena Kapoor plays the role of Yasmin Ahmed plays a reporter. Arjun Rampal plays the role of a committed politician who works as a social worker. Amrita Rao is shown as Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law who joins her father-in-law to fight against corruption. Manoj Bajpai is shown as a wily politician who uses every means to get his work done. He is the main antagonist of the film.

Promo Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

