Ranveer Singh's Posts That Prove The 'Gully Boy' Actor Is An Arsenal Fan

Ranveer Singh is a top star of Bollywood and is well known for his quirky outfits. He is also seen very much active on Instagram and keeps posting various pictures of his fashion and daily activities. By seeing his Instagram pictures, it looks like he is a huge Arsenal fan. The Bajirao Mastani actor has posted many different pictures of himself visiting the Arsenal club. He was also seen posing with Former German midfielder and Arsenal star Mesul Ozil. Take a look at some of these pictures below-:

Ranveer Singh's photos at Arsenal Football stadium

In the below picture, you will see Ranveer Singh posing against the Arsenal banner on Instagram. He captioned the picture saying, "welcome to the Emirates stadium". The picture rightly shows his love for Arsenal:

Here, Ranveer Singh is posing in front of the former Arsenal star Dennis Bergkamp statue in Emirates stadium.

Ranveer Singh looks very excited standing next to the statue of Thierry Henry. Take a look:

Here is another picture, where you can see Ranveer Singh standing in front of Thierry Henry photo:

Ranveer Singh's picture with Arsenal star Mesul Ozil

