'Gully Boy' Writer Vijay Maurya Ready For His New Venture, Wishes Pour In From Bollywood

Gully Boy has been a path-breaking film that garnered applause from audiences and critics alike. A lot of credit went to the director of the film Zoya Akhtar and the writer Vijay Maurya. The writer of Gully Boy, Vijay Maurya has joined forces with popular film journalist & veteran film critic, Devansh Patel.

The duo will be coming together for producing content that will engage, inspire and entertain audiences across cinema and streaming services. The announcement was made recently. Many Bollywood actors, directors and trade analysts congratulated them from their social media handles for their new venture.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Posts That Prove The 'Gully Boy' Actor Is An Arsenal Fan

Here are some of the celebrities who congratulated the duo

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Hilariously Recreates Alia Bhatt's-boyfriend Dialogue From Gully Boy; Watch

Heartiest congrats my dearest friends @urfvijaymaurya @PatelDevansh for their new production house Feather in the cap!Am sure you l give the audience a treat to watch!! 🤗🤗 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) February 28, 2020

Also Read | 5 Times Ranveer Singh Nailed It With His Raps In 'Gully Boy'

This is huge!! All the best brother...🙌🏼 https://t.co/lXjae9afaP — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) February 27, 2020

Congratulations @PatelDevansh and @UrfVijayMaurya on your joining hands. Looking forward to some entertaining content from your both cinephiles. 👍🏻👍🏻👌🏻👌🏻 — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) February 27, 2020

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Best Dialogues In Her Award Winning Performance As Safeena From 'Gully Boy'

Congratulations bro @PatelDevansh — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) February 28, 2020

Vijay Maurya @urfvijaymaurya congratulations on #MadeInMaurya. Keep soaring high. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 27, 2020

Vijay Maurya has also written successful films like Gully Boy, Tumhari Sulu and the upcoming Farhan Akhtar-starrer, Toofan. Devansh Patel has also worked with leading media companies not just in India but across the world. Vijay will be bringing in his expertise of writing and giving a boost to the script. Devansh will be handling project scouting and business operations. Vijay Maurya’s Made In Maurya & Devansh Patel’s Feather In The Cap Entertainment’s first project is expected to go on floors later this year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.