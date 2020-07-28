'Gully Boy' Cast's Net Worth Will Make You Go 'sher Aaya'; Details Inside

Gully Boy is a coming-of-age drama film which tells the story about an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai. The film portrays his journey and social problems faced by the protagonist, Murad to win over his challenges and fulfil his dream of becoming a rapper.

The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and features Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Raaz in supporting roles

Gully Boy cast's net worth

Kalki Koechlin's Net Worth

Kalki Koechlin is a popular actor who has worked in over 29 films and several television shows and web series. In Gully Boy, she portrayed the character of Shweta who was also called Sky. According to Highlightsindia.com, Kalki Koechlin’s net worth is around $20 million, which is over Rs 149 crores.

Sidhant Chaturvedi's net worth

According to TrendsCelebsnow, Sidhant Chaturvedi’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million to $5 million. The actor got his breakthrough in Gully Boy and even won awards for supporting role in the film. He had previously appeared in web series Life Sahi Hai and Inside Edge. He shall be seen next in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Vijay Raaz's net worth

Vijay Raaz's career in the film industry spans over three decades. He made his debut in 1989. He is popularly remembered for his roles in Monsoon Wedding, Company, Gully Boy, etc. According to Celebritynetworth.com, Vijay Raaz’s net worth is around $40 million, which is over Rs 299 crores.

Ranveer Singh's net worth

Ranveer Singh is a very popular actor in the Bollywood industry. He was seen in the lead role in the film Gully Boy and portrayed the character of Murad in the film. According to Forbes Celebrity 100 list 2019, Ranveer Singh made Rs 118.2 crore last year. According to IBTimes, Ranveer Singh's net worth is around $40 million, which is almost around Rs 300 crores. According to a media portal he charges around Rs 15 crores per film.

Alia Bhatt's net worth

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Alia Bhatt’s net worth is estimated to be around $ 10 million, which is around Rs 74 crores, although the same has not been officially declared. Alia Bhatt also owns an apartment in Juhu which is estimated to be worth ₹10 crores. Reportedly, her car collecting includes an Audi A6 (₹60 lakh), Audi Q5 (₹70 lakh), Range Rover Evoque (₹85 lakh), and BMW 7 series (₹1.32 crore). According to a leading publication, Alia Bhatt earned ₹58.83 crores in 2018.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

