''Dil Bohot Bada Hai': Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy Co-star Siddhant Wishes Him On Birthday

Ranveer Singh is turned 35 years today, which is on July 6, 2020. On the occasion, the many Bollywood celebs, as well as fans, wished the actor on social media. Ranveer's Gully Boy co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi also took to his Instagram account to wish him.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's birthday wish for Ranveer Singh

Siddhant Chaturvedi on Instagram posted a wish on Ranveer Singh's birthday. He shared a picture of a baby wearing a t-shirt which said, "Jr. MC Sher" (Siddhant's character from Gully Boy). Ranveer could be seen holding the baby's hand and smiling widely at him dressed up in funky clothes. Adding a caption to the post, Siddhant wrote, "This picture is the closest to understanding him and our relationship. Dil bohot bada hai mere bhai ka, shayad isliye aaj wo sab ke dillon mein hai aur Machaaaa raha hai!! Happy birthday @ranveersingh â¤ï¸". Take a look:

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The plot of the movie revolved around the life of a Dharavi-dweller called Murad who dreamt of making a career as a rapper. Helping him achieve his dreams was MC Sher who was his mentor. Gully Boy is based on real-life people, Divine, and Naezy.

Gully Boy starred Ranveer Singh in the role of Murad and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the role of his mentor, MC Sher. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt as Ranveer's on-screen girlfriend. The latter also took to her Instagram to wish Ranveer on his birthday.

In other news, Siddhant Chaturvedi recently released his new song called Dhoop which he shot at home. The song garnered quite a fanbase. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi first starred in a television series called Life Sahi Hai after which he got his big break with Gully Boy. He also appeared in another television series called Inside Edge. It revolved around the world of cricket and the evils associated with it wherein Siddhant essayed the role of a cricketer.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently hearing up for the release of his upcoming films. He has Bunty Aur Babli 2 in his kitty which is a sequel to the 2005-release. The movie stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Sharvari Wagh apart from Siddhant and is being directed by Varun V. Sharma. He will also star in Shakun Batra's untitled movie which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

