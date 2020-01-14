Gully Boy Deleted Scene Featuring An Intense Rap Battle Of MC Sher Vs D'Evil; Watch

Gully Boy revolves around the lives of underground rap artistes of India. The film was not only popular for its plot but also the actors' performances. The film featured Ranveer Singh as a struggling teenager who turns to music to lead his life in the proper direction. Ranveer is helped by Siddharth Chaturvedi, MC Sher to learn the rhyming and penning skills of the rap game. Gully Boy has a number of diss battles where two rappers try and take down their opponents with mean words. In the same way, Siddharth Chaturvedi has taken to his Instagram to share a deleted rap battle scene from Gully Boy. Read more to see the deleted scene from Gully Boy.

Gully Boy Deleted scenes

The makers of Gully Boy have shared the deleted scene in order to celebrate the film’s one year anniversary. The fans of the film are shocked to see their favourite MC Sher take on the D’Evil. The two face each other in the knockout stages of the rap competition in the film. The fans of the film are going bonkers over the treacherous rhymes used by both the rappers to take down each other. Viewers have taken to their social media handles to share what they feel about the battle and who won according to them. Read more to see some fan reactions.

Yesssssss 🙏🙏#GullyBoy Deleted Scenes .. Coming Soon on @tigerbabyindia You Tube channel 😎💝



via Tiger Baby Film’s Instagram Stories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RJzRLMafWp — Ranveer’s 🏏 Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) January 13, 2020

