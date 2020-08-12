Gulshan Devaiah Asks Baba Sehgal To Write Lyrics For A Quirky Tune; See The Funny Video

Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for playing the role of Bhavani in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, took to his Twitter handle to share a hilarious video with a twist. Along with the video, he also tagged and asked Baba Sehgal to write lyrics for a tune. Take a look:

Gulshan Devaiah asks Baba Sehgal to write lyrics

On August 12, 2020, actor Gulshan Devaiah took his Twitter to handle to share a video, in which a horse is seen playing the keyboard. The video was originally posted by Husky Dave Grohl, and he captioned it by stating, “He is so talented”. However, Gulshan retweeted the post and tagged Baba Sehgal asking him to write the lyrics for this tune. Take a look at the post below:

@OnlyBabaSehgal please write lyrics for this tune https://t.co/KPdYdfoCLX — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) August 11, 2020

When Gulshan Devaiah teased Baba Sehgal

A few days back, Gulshan Devaiah re-shared a tweet of Baba Sehgal to tease him. While sharing the tweet, he called him out for plagiarism. Interestingly, Baba Sehgal, who made a three-liner rhyme, also added a touch of singer Daler Mehndi's popular Punjabi track Bolo Ta Ra Ra. However, to tease Baba Sehgal, Devaiah claimed that he plagiarised it. In the post, he also used a scream and a stuck out tongue-winking eye emoticon. Take a look at the tweet:

Apart from this, the actor is also known for sharing his thoughts on various things. A few days back, he shared his views on what he feels about the on-going debate on nepotism in the Hindi film industry. With the post, he revealed that he was not an outsider, nor an insider, but believed that he was a “grade A+++” actor. Take a look at the post below:

I am not an outsider or an insider.

I feel comfortable being me.

I exist, I belong & my life has meaning.

I don’t depend on anyone else to tell me all these things.

This is how I want to be & I definitely don’t want anyone else to fight for me either & I am grade A+++ 😎🤘🏼 — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) July 21, 2020

What’s next for Gulshan Devaiah?

Gulshan Devaiah is all set for his next film titled Pichchar. It is an upcoming drama movie that features Vineet Kumar as Keshan and Gulshan Devaiah as Akash, in significant roles. The film is helmed by Rohit Pathak and is written by Dinkar Sharma. His large fanbase is highly excited about the release of this film.

Before this, the actor has been featured in Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3. In the 2019 action thriller film, Gulshan Devaiah played the role of the lead antagonist. He was seen in the role of Buraq Ansari, an intellectual terrorist who works from England. The movie performed well at the box-office.

