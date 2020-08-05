Veteran South Indian Singer SP Balasubramaniam Tests Positive For Covid; Posts Statement

Noted Indian veteran playback singer SP Balasubramaniam has been tested positive for the Covid-19 infection on Wednesday and is been admitted at a private hospital in Chennai.

In a video on Facebook, the singer announced that he showed symptoms of a chest congestion and he went to the hospital. He was diagnosed with a mild Covid-19 infection.

He says that he has a cold and his fever has subsided. He was told that he could be in isolation at home but since he stays with his family he opted to get treated in the hospital itself.

He also said that that he is likely to get discharged in two days and is in good health.

In a two-minute video which he has posted on Facebook, he said "Hello everyone, this is SP Balasubramaniam speaking. For 2-3 days I was having little discomfort with this chest congestion which for a singer it is a big problem, swab forming and then cold and one and off fever. So I got admitted to the hospital. All my friends are here. They are taking good care of me. I am in good hands and I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this one".

Read: Telugu Singer Smita Reveals She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19; Details Here

Read: Singer Sona Mohapatra And Ram Sampath's Combined Net-worth Will Leave You Amazed; Read

SP Balasubramaniam is a veteran playback singer who is predominantly a big star in the South Indian film industry and has also sung songs in Hindi and other languages as well and has got a fan base across generations.

Read: Bollywood Songs Quiz: Can You Identify THESE Singers Based On Audio Clips Of Hit Songs?

Read: Singer Katy Perry Comes To Ellen DeGeneres' Defense Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.