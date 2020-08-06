JUICE Wrld Songs That Released Posthumously Will Make You Feel 999's Magic

Jarad Anthony Higgins a.k.a. JUICE Wrld was one of the most prominent rappers in America. But due to accidental overdose, the rapper passed way in 2019 at the age of 21. His death came as a shock to many of his fans and also considered to be a major loss for the music industry. But JUICE Wrld fans are remembering the rapper with his posthumous singles and an album that was recently released.

JUICE Wrld’s songs that were released posthumously

1. Righteous

Righteous was the first single that was released after JUICE Wrld’s death. This single was released four months after the rapper’s death. Along with the release of JUICE Wrld’s first posthumous single, his family also released a statement and said that it has been “no easy” feat to share his music after his death.

2. Tell Me U Luv Me

Tell Me U Luv Me was the second single that was released after JUICE Wrld’s death. Along with JUICE Wrld, this song featured 21-year-old rapper Trippie Redd. In the song, JUICE Wrld talked about his drug problem and also asks his love interest if she can hide his drugs for him. This single once again received immense love from fans and also led to the rapper being named as the ‘Top New Artist’ at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

3. Legends Never Die album

Seven months after JUICE Wrld passed away due to an accidental overdose, his first posthumous album, Legends Never Die was released. According to an official statement given by JUICE Wrld’s team, Legends Never Die shines a light on all the musicians who positively impacted the late rapper’s life. Righteous and Tell Me U Luv Me were both singles from this album.

4. Life’s a Mess

Life’s a Mess was another single that JUICE Wrld’s team released after the rapper’s death. The Righteous singer collaborated with singer Halsey for this song. The song talks about the difficulties once faces while being in love. Along with the single, a touching music video was also released that was loved by JUICE Wrld’s fans.

