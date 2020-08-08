BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, Rose Mark Their 4th Anniversary With Quirky Pictures

It has been four years since K-pop’s juggernaut girl group BLACKPINK made a debut. In a short period of time, the group is on the verge of global domination, with international collaborations with pop sensations like Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. The group has five Guinness World Records to their credits with their recent MV How You Like That. They recently celebrated the fourth anniversary of the group with quirky and fun pictures as well.

BLACKPINK’s members shared pictures on their accounts-

BLACKPINK debuted on August 8, 2016, with their hit album Square One. Two significant tracks that were fan favourites, as per reports, were Whistle and Boombayah. The two songs reportedly laid the foundations stone for the girl group. BLACKPINK is the only K-pop girl group to receive a RIAJ certificate, which tracks digital streams online in Japan. The girl group has been on a record-breaking spree recently.

Fans of the group were quick to notice that on the group's 4th anniversary, all the members of the group shared the same picture. In the monochrome picture, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo, Rose are seen smiling at the camera. However, Jennie is pouting in the picture. All the girls are holding huge bouquets for the occasion. There is a cake on the table as well. BLACKPINK members wrote memorable captions on the picture. BLACKPINK’s Lisa wrote, “Another year with all my loves, Happy 4th-anniversary girls!BP + Blinks FOREVER.”

Jennie, on the other hand, edited the picture into a polaroid and shared with the in-picture text, “Happy 4th anniversary.” Leader Jisoo wrote, “It's already been the 4th anniversary of Black Pink. Our Blink, who is always by our side, always loves and is grateful, and our members, who are very reassuring with their existence, also love so much. Black Pink 4ever Blink.”

BLACKPINK's members have been busy with promotions and interviews post the release of How You Like That. BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s single album SOLO has reached 500 million views on YouTube.

