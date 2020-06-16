'It's Who Gets To Wield Power': Gulshan Devaiah Claims Battle Isn't Between Right Or Wrong

Gulshan Devaiah, who made his big Bollywood debut in the 2011 crime thriller film Shaitan, has opined about the ongoing debate about the insidious power game in the film industry. The death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked conversations among netizens about the 'win or lose all' battle that every actor struggles with. Gulshan took to Twitter and questioned the position of the players in this assumed battle for survival in the industry.

Gulshan alleged that the 'winners of this battle' -- the privileged few-- will eventually share the same fate as the losers they manage to beat by virtue of their position in the industry. He hinted that the nepotistic system will upturn itself when the 'pawns' will realize their purpose in the battle.

The winners of this battle will turn out exactly like the losers they manage beat.

This is not about right or wrong, this is about who gets to wield the power.

You may have picked your sides but you are just a pawn & that’s your only purpose. Are you ok with that ? — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) June 16, 2020

The actor has previously tweeted that as an actor, he thought he knew why Sushant Singh Rajput 'did it' and the reason is disturbing even when he didn't know him. Adding to the same, Gulshan Devaiah mentioned that 'it (Bollywood) is a hard game to play and Sushant Singh Rajput played it very well, however, lost the battle at the end'.

He wrote, "As actors, somewhere deep down inside, we think we know why he did it & that’s why it so disturbing even if you didn’t know him at all. It’s a hard game to play and he played it very well but the game won in the end."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. According to several reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since the last few months. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. Mumbai Police and crime branch officials visited his house on Sunday, but they have not found anything suspicious. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

