Gulshan Devaiah Feels 'threatened' By Fan; Shares Guidelines Of 'how To Not Scare' Celebs

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah, on Thursday, took to his social media handle and shared a note-post to call out a fan, who was making him feel annoyed and threatened. In his post, Gulshan asserted that one of his fans, whose identity he wanted to keep safe for now, has crossed boundaries even after the actor had sincerely reminded it often. Gulshan further added that the person seems to know a lot about him.

"This is going a bit beyond my patience level", an excerpt of Devaiah's note-post read. He concluded and directly addressed the fan to warn about the consequence he/she has to face if he/she does anything 'stupid'. Scroll down to take a look at it.

Gulshan's warning to a fan:

A day after the above post, the 42-year-old actor added two more posts on his social media wall. The note-posts were about "how not to scare your favourite celebrity", in Hindi and English. He shared 7 points under the guidelines and added that any fan should obey to have a healthy, friendly and long-lasting bond with their favourite celebrity. In the caption, Gulshan wrote, "Gentle request to please follow these guidelines".

Interestingly, the Shaitan actor also shared the same post on the story session of his Instagram handle. Instagramming the story, Devaivh wrote, "And when your favourite celebrity expresses fear, accept it and don't further try to prove they should not be scared because your intention were not that. Please chill and give them some time and everything will be ok". Take a look below.

A peek into Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram

Interestingly, the Hate Story actor is an avid social media user as he keeps his fan posted with his whereabouts. Currently, the actor is shooting for his upcoming, series Fallen, which will also feature Sonakshi Sinha. Gulshan's recent video-post featured his co-star Sonakshi Sinha. Sinha was seen feeding a peacock in the video while Gulshan can be heard singing Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar's song Morni Banke, filmed on Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

Along with Gulshan and Sonakshi, the upcoming series will also feature Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah. Fallen will be a crime thriller surrounding a bunch of cops from the interiors of Rajasthan. The series will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

