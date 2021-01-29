Gulshan Devaiah Flaunts New Locket With India And Bharat Inscribed On It | See Picture

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah is quite active on social media and often shares his whereabouts with his fans. Recently, he took to Instagram to flaunt a new locket he got for himself. The locket had the words India and Bharat inscribed on it.

Gulshan Devaiah flaunts new locket

Gulshan Devaiah's locket is round in shape and of golden colour. In the background of the locket, spokes of the Ashoka Chakra were drawn. It has the words India and Bharat written across it in a huge font. The locket was attached to a thick chain which was hung around his neck. In the caption of the post, Gulshan wrote that it was an improvised locket he has gotten from a social media brand. His fans have commented using the fire emojis and heart emojis on the post.

The actor's Instagram gives his fans a sneak-peek into his life. Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. He often shares videos from his workout session as well. Lately, boxing as a sport has appeared to he interested the actor. Earlier to this, he uploaded a video wherein he is seen practising some boxing moves. He is seen wearing a pair of shorts, tee-shirt and a jacket. In the caption of the post, he also wrote how much he loves boxing and is practising to get better. He also added the song Eye Of The Tiger by Peter Fox in the background.

Gulshan Devaiah's movies

He made his acting debut with That Girl in Yellow Boots wherein he starred alongside Kalki Koechlin. The film was screened at the Toronto Film Festival and the Venice Film Festival as well. Some of the most popular of Gulshan Devaiah's movies Dum Maaro Dum, Shaitan, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and A Death In The Gunj. He was last seen in the movie Unpaused which released on Amazon Prime Video. It was an anthology film which consisted of five parts and was directed by Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Avinash Arun. The plot told the loves of those people who were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image courtesy- @gulshandevaiah78 Instagram

