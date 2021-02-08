Gulshan Devaiah Celebrates One Year Of His Black Comedy Series 'Afsos'

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah, popularly known for films like Shaitan, Hate Story and Hunterrr, recently shared a picture with his co-actors and mentioned that it's been a year since the show Afsos first released. Afsos is a black comedy show that received widespread critical acclaim. Take a look at this post on Gulshan celebrating one year of Afsos.

Gulshan Devaiah celebrates one year of Afsos

Gulshan Devaiah celebrated one year of his comedy series Afsos. He shared the picture of himself with co-stars Robin Das and Lalit Tiwari. The three were dressed in the costumes and posed for the camera. In the series, Gulshan plays the role of Nakul, Robin Das portrays Fokatiya Baba while Lalit Tiwari plays Guruji.

A fan wrote that director Anubhuti Kashyap is an underrated gem and she is an ideal filmmaker. Another fan mentioned that the series is a masterpiece and she must have watched it at least 10 times. A few fans were curious if the second season is coming any sooner. A fan wrote that the show was mindboggling and shared that she wishes to watch more such content in the future. Take a look at the comments on Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram post here.

Image source: Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram

More about Afsos

Afsos is a Black Comedy series which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and features Gulshan Devaiah, Sulagna Panigrahi, Anjali Patil and Heeba Shah. The plot revolves around a depressed man who wants to commit suicide but is unable to die. The web series is made up of 8 episodes in total. The series received a lot of positive reviews from fans and critics. Rolling Stones India had mentioned that the show has suspense in every turn. Take a look at the trailer of Afsos here.

Gulshan Devaiah's movies

Gulshan started his career with Anurag Kashyap's film That Girl in Yellow Boots starring Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah. He was seen in several movies like Dum Maaro Dum, Hate Story and Shaitan until he bagged a lead role in Hunterrr. He was last seen in Footfairy and Unpaused. Gulshan will be next seen in the film Love Affair directed by Soni Razdan.

