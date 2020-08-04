Gulshan Devaiah Says, He Does Not Want To Make Decisions About Choosing Life Or Death

Gulshan Devaiah, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, opened up about how Sushant Singh Rajput's death affected him . Amid all the speculations and conspiracy theories that have been coming up related to SSR's death, the actor says he has stopped looking into these issues. Read on for more details:

Gulshan Devaiah on making life and death decisions

Gulshan Devaiah, in the interview, said he is still trying to get over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that after hearing the news about his death, he started taking more care of himself. He shared that he is taking care of himself and makes sure he is doing fine.

Reflecting on the conspiracy theories and speculation that have been coming up about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the actor said that he has stopped looking and reading into these issues. He spoke about how crucial it is to 'filter' oneself as things get worrisome. The 42-year-old, however, refused to comment on Sushant' Singh Rajput's death case.

Gulshan Devaiah mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajpur's death was shocking. He says until the case is proven, people will believe Rajput died by suicide and said that everyone seems to be going according to the narrative that it was suicide unless there are any further revelations. The actor also mentioned that after a certain point, people only care about themselves and it has nothing to do with the death and the controversy.

Devaiah said that he is reflecting and analysing the situation as to what is okay and what is not. He mentioned he is not aware of what the truth is and that he wanted to address how he is doing and ensure he feels secure. He concluded by saying that he does not want to make a decision where he feels 'there's no point in him living and should just end it all'.

