Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Wishes 'apple Of Her Eye' Harshvardhan Kapoor On His 30th Birthday

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Kapoor turned a year older today. Several people from the entertainment industry took to their social media handles and wished the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero star on his 30th birthday. Harshvardhan Kapoor’s sister and actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also took to her official Instagram handle and posted adorable pictures of her brother to wish him on his special day. Here is a look at Sonam Kapoor’s photos shared on her Instagram on the occasion of Harshvardhan Kapoor’s birthday.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wish on Harshvardhan Kapoor's birthday

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a series of pictures and also a cute video of her brother to wish him on his birthday. She shared a couple of throwback pictures of her with brother Harshvardhan Kapoor and father Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor’s family looks dapper in the picture as the father and son duo is dressed in a tuxedo while Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sat on a chair. In the second slide, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared a video of the birthday boy with a cake in front of him.

Sonam can be heard asking Harshvardhan Kapoor how old is he to which he jokingly replied as 24. In another picture, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her brother are posing for the camera. Sonam is wearing a traditional outfit while Harshvardhan Kapoor is wearing a stylish suit. Here is a look at Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram wish for brother Harshvardhan Kapoor’s birthday.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's photos

Along with the pictures, Sonam Kapoor also penned down a heartfelt note for her brother. In the caption of the post, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wished Harshvardhan Kapoor a happy 30th birthday. She captioned the post as, “Happy happy 30th Birthday my darling @harshvarrdhankapoor , you are the apple of my eye and you know it.. I don’t know if it’s a good thing 😝. You deserve the world and more. Love you lots 🦂 ♏️ 👟 🎥 🍗 #akvsak #scorpioseason #scorpio (also I’m so grateful that we could spend your 30th birthday together. )”.

As soon as she shared the picture, a lot of netizens took to the comments section and commented wishes on Harshvardhan Kapoor’s birthday. Their father Anil Kapoor also took to his official Instagram account to wish his son on his birthday.

Image Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

