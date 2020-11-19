Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates 4 Years Of 'Force 2', Calls It One Of Her 'best Experiences'

On November 18, Sonakshi Sinha's movie, Force 2 completed 4 years since its release in 2016. To mark the special day, Sonakshi shared an array of BTS pics with her co-stars, John Abraham and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Along with this, she also penned a sweet note which read, "Been 4 years since this amazing film that I am so proud to be a part of!".

More so, Sinha went on to call the movie one of the "best working experiences for her". She continued, "Plus KK was quite badass so win-win! Thanks, team #FORCE2 can't wait to work with you’ll again!!" (sic). She went on to tag her co-stars, director Abhinay Deo and producer of the film, Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

In the first photo, Sonakshi could be seen posing with the Force 2 cast. In the second pic, John, Tahir and Sinha were caught in a fun moment. The last few photos were clicked on the sets of the movie. Take a look at the posts here.

Sonakshi celebrates 4 years of Force 2

Tahir Raj Bhasin also took to his Instagram story and shared a glimpse from the movie. Interestingly, he recalled shooting for a particular scene from the film. "Remembering the crazy time shooting chase scenes on the rooftops of Budapest. #4yearsofForce2," he wrote in the caption.

Sonakshi Sinha's movies

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the 2019 films like Kalank, Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal, and Laal Kaptaan. She also made a special appearance in the song Mungda for Total Dhamaal. After this, she was seen in Dabangg 3 as Rajjo Pandey.

Sonakshi will be seen in the upcoming movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi. Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the movie is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. Bhuj is also slated for a digital release and the movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar. However, the makers of the film have not yet announced the release date. Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk will be seen playing pivotal roles in it.

