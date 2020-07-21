Gulshan Devaiah Says He Is An 'A+++ Actor' And Does Not Want Anyone To Fight For Him

Actor Gulshan Devaiah posted a note on his official social media handle and talked about not being "an insider or outsider". The Death in the Gunj actor said that he does not depend on others to educate him about his own life. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Gulshan Devaiah on 'Insider vs Outsider' debate

On July 21, 2020, Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah took to his official social media handle to talk about what he feels about the on-going debate on nepotism in Bollywood. The actor stated that he is not an outsider, nor an insider. In the social media post, he also stated that he believes that he is a "grade A+++" actor.

Devaiah wrote, "I am not an outsider or an insider. I feel comfortable being me. I exist, I belong & my life has meaning. I don’t depend on anyone else to tell me all these things. This is how I want to be & I definitely don’t want anyone else to fight for me either. & I am grade A+++" Here is the official social media post by the actor:

I am not an outsider or an insider.

I feel comfortable being me.

I exist, I belong & my life has meaning.

I don’t depend on anyone else to tell me all these things.

This is how I want to be & I definitely don’t want anyone else to fight for me either & I am grade A+++ 😎🤘🏼 — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) July 21, 2020

Devaiah wrote this in the light of the on-going nepotism debate in Bollywood. This debate has spread like wildfire after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans of the actor are also coming on the streets with banners that sham nepotism and are blasting several filmmakers and actors for the same.

Gulshan Devaiah is all set for the release of Pichchar. It is an upcoming drama film that features Viineet Kumar as Keshan and Gulshan Devaiah as Akash, in major roles. The film is directed by Rohit Pathak and is penned by Dinkar Sharma. Fans are highly excited about the release of this film.

Previously, the actor has been featured in Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3. In the 2019 action thriller flick, Devaiah played the role of the lead antagonist. He was seen in the character of Buraq Ansari, an intellectual terrorist who works from England. The film performed well at the box-office.

