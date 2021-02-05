Vijay Varma Calls Gulshan Deviah An "Adam Teaser" As The Latter Uploads Vijay's Video

Bollywood actors Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah recently shared instagram posts while out on a stroll. Actor Gulshan Devaiah made his Bollywood debut alongside Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah in the film That Girl in Yellow Boots. Gulshan rose to fame after he received critical praise for his performance in the movie Shaitan.

Actor Vijay Varma made his Bollywood debut in the Indian historical war drama film Chittagong where Varma played the character of Jhunku, a younger version of Indian revolutionary socialist Subodh Roy. Varma has since appeared in many critically acclaimed Hindi films like Pink, Gully Boy, Manto and more.

Both actors recently uploaded videos on their Instagram handles as they ran into each other at the park while out on an evening stroll. While Vijay uploaded his video as his Instagram story, Gulshan shared a post on his profile. Vijay also 'reshared' the post by Gulshan Devaiah on his story for the other side's POV. Gulshan's video is hilarious as he shared it with the Gully Boy song Apna Time Aayega playing in the background, a film that Vijay was a part of. In the video, Gulshan teases Vijay calling him 'the sexiest man alive' and more. Check out the post below.

Fans react to the actors' run-in

Gulshan and Vijay's fans responded to the hilarious video posted by Gulshan. Most fans can be seen laughing in the comments section, while one fan responded with "wow both great actors together". Actor Vijay Varma himself responded to the video in the comments saying "Adam teaser", which seems like wordplay for the term "eve teasing" as Varma is referring to himself being teased by Gulshan. Check out some of the reactions including Vijay Varma's reaction below.

Vijay Varma's videos

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma's videos were recently the talk of the town when the actor shared a video on his Twitter handle with fellow actors Nakuul Mehta, Pankaj Tripathi and more. The actors can be seen in the video making people aware of 'consensual sex' and is important even after one's marriage to the person. Vijay also is regular on Instagram and often posts photos and videos of himself and upcoming projects. The actor shared a post recently which looks like a still from Mirzapur since he captioned it "Just a picture of happy chote tyagi". Check it out below.

