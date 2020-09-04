Gulshan Devaiah Shares Hilarious Meme With 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' Twist

Gulshan Devaiah is a Bollywood actor who is best known for his roles in movies such as Shaitan, Hunterrr, Death In The Gunj, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota & others. The actor is known for his wit and humour along with his great screen presence. He was last seen in Ghost Stories. Check out the hilarious meme Gulshan Devaiah recently shared on his Instagram for all his fans.

ALSO READ| Gulshan Devaiah Says He's 'quitting Acting', Reema Kagti Has THIS Hilarious Response

Gulshan Devaiah and his new creative memes on Instagram

Gulshan Devaiah aced his humour game with his latest meme that he shared on Instagram account. All his fans who have watched his film could understand that the meme is based on his characters from his film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. In the meme, we can see he is asking people to answer the question, "Who is the best fighter here?"

ALSO READ| Gulshan Devaiah Asks Baba Sehgal To Write Lyrics For A Quirky Tune; See The Funny Video

Gulshan Devaiah's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is one of the popular movies that was massively loved by the Indian audience. Even though the movie wasn't considered as a hit, several people in social media showed their support for the brilliant concept of the movie. The movie was also supported by ace Indian filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap; Shekhar Kapur, and Hansal Mehta. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota was released alongside Akshay Kumar’s Kesari. The movie is the debut of Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and he is paired opposite Pataakha star, Radhika Madan.

Image courtesy: Gulshan Devaiah Instagram

Image courtesy: Gulshan Devaiah Instagram

Gulshan Devaiah's earlier tweet tagging writer and actor Vasan Bala

Gulshan Devaiah is known for his exceptional screen presence in movies like Hunterrr, Death In The Gunj, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and Shaitan. The actor often engages in humour through his tweets and shows off his witty side. The actor recently announced about his exaggerated fiction film, which he managed to bag after winning an arm-wrestling contest with Kartik Aaryan. See his tweet.

My next movie

by @Vasan_Bala

I beat Kartik Aaryan in an arm wrestling contest to get the main role (I cheated of course) #exaggeratedfiction https://t.co/G7J7VJJKi6 — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) August 19, 2020

ALSO READ| Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: ‘World Class On Every Level’, Writes Anurag Kashyap; Shekhar Kapur, Hansal Mehta Slam Multiplexes In Support Of Film

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Love Affair, which is based on the 1959 Nanavati murder case and revolves around KM Nanavati. However, the release of the movie has been delayed due to the pandemic. Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in the Indian black comedy web series called Afsos, starring Sulagna Panigrahi, Anjali Patil, and Heeba Shah in lead roles. The web series shows a story of a depressed man who wants to commit suicide but fails to do so he hires a shooter to kill himself. The series was released on Amazon in February 2020.

ALSO READ| Gulshan Devaiah Wants To Change His Name To Kartik Aaryan; Here's Why

Promo Image courtesy: Gulshan Devaiah Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.