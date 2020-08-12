Gulshan Devaiah Says He's 'quitting Acting', Reema Kagti Has THIS Hilarious Response

Gulshan Devaiah took to Twitter to announce that he wants to quit acting after watching a particular video. The video was a hilarious snippet of a godman who is trying to “heal” people who have come to visit him. Gulshan Devaiah happened to watch the video and due to the exaggerated and over the top acting seen in the video, the actor jovially said that he wishes to quit acting. The actor simply retweeted the video and wrote the words “Am quitting acting”, the actor was stunned by the exaggerated acting done by the “followers” in the video of the godman.

Am quitting acting https://t.co/vVAAHLAHgH — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) August 11, 2020

Gulshan Devaiah and Reema Kagti have a hilarious conversation

However, director Reema Kagti had another reaction altogether upon seeing the statement made by Gulshan Devaiah. She wrote to him in a tweet asking him to continue to act until they finish shooting their project. Thus fans were delighted to know that Reema Kagti and Gulshan Devaiah were working on a project and thus they were eager to know what was in store. Soon enough Gulshan Devaiah too replied to Reema saying that “Oh graps” and then went on to agree with her as if he remembered that he has to complete his schedule. This was a jovial conversation between the director and actor as Gulshan was referring to grapes when he said “graps”. Soon enough, Reema Kagti continued the conversation and mentioned that she hasn’t found the green grapes that he likes. Gulshan Devaiah simply replied by telling her that he misses her and Reema too ended the Twitter conversation by writing “Ditto”.

The jovial statement by the actor caused a chain reaction among his celebrity friends who also joined in the banter. Kubra Sait was among the first who laughed her heart out upon watching the video. Soon, Shobha Sant too laughed out loud and claimed that her stomach hurt from laughing so much. Fans of the actor commented several memes in response to the hilarious video. The conversation between Gulshan Devaiah and Reema Kagti too was enjoyed by fans. Fans of both the prominent personalities now await the next project that they spoke about in their Twitter conversation.

Hahahahahah hahahahaha hahahahaha — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 11, 2020

My stomach hurts ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ — Shobha Sant (@ShobhaIyerSant) August 12, 2020

