Rishi Kapoor Helped Me Get Validation In Industry: Gulshan Grover Remembers Late Actor

Gulshan Grover recently spoke about the death of Rishi Kapoor and how he acted as a major influence in his life. According to a news portal, Gulshan Grover considered Rishi Kapoor as a big brother. In an interview with a news portal, Gulshan Grover mentioned that he felt terrible upon finding out the news of Rishi Kapoor’s death. Grover further added that at a time when everyone in the country is already in a low state of mind, getting the news of Irrfan then Rishi Kapoor’s death was something very difficult to cope up with.

Gulshan Grover talks about Rishi Kapoor's influence

Gulshan Grover further added that he was a younger brother to Rishi Kapoor and hence it felt like a personal loss to him. The actor was later asked about the impact Rishi Kapoor had in his film career, to which Gulshan replied that in the initial days he was quite intimidated by Rishi Kapoor. However, the actor added saying that after a few days, Rishi Kapoor came to him and praised him in front of the whole set for his hard work. Rishi Kapoor had told Gulshan Grover that he is very hardworking and that had impressed him. Gulshan Grover added that it was Rishi Kapoor who helped him get validation in the industry and thus he got more work and went on to do many films.

Shocked..Unbelievable !! Still can’t believe this terrible news that Chintu ji ⁦@chintskap⁩ is no more ! Much Respects, Gratitude Chintu ji for always being there for me and guiding me . #RipRishiSir #RIPChintu ji pic.twitter.com/LK6QruAE8x — Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) April 30, 2020

Further on, Gulshan Grover added that despite being an outsider, Rishi Kapoor was very kind and affectionate towards him. According to the actor, Rishi Kapoor helped him in his journey in the industry and made him feel at home in Bollywood. Gulshan also mentioned that the two of them shared a very special bond. Grover also added that while shooting for a particular film, Rishi Kapoor was supposed to have a cameo in it. However, the makers did not have the budget to get Rishi Kapoor on board, hence Gulshan went to request him personally. Soon after meeting the director, Rishi Kapoor agreed to do the cameo in the film for no charge at all and even shot for it the next day.

Gulshan Grover called Rishi Kapoor a warm and kind-hearted person whom one cannot help but fall in love with. He further added that as an actor, he has set a few benchmarks for everyone in the industry especially in terms of romance. Gulshan Grover even mentioned that Rishi Kapoor went from being a romantic hero to one of the most feared villains, which showed his acting capability as an artist.

