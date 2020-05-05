Journalist Bhawana Somaaya On How Rishi Kapoor Became A Friend From Being A 'big Bully'

Bhawana Somaaya is a well-known film critic and journalist. She has been a good friend of Neetu Kapoor for a long time now and was also a really good friend of late actor Rishi Kapoor. She recently took to her Instagram and revealed how Rishi Kapoor evolved to be her friend from a "Big Bully". Take a look at what she had to share.

Bhawana Somaaya on her evolution of a friendship with actor Rishi Kapoor.

Bhawana Somaaya took to her Instagram and shared two posts where she wrote about the revolution of Rishi Kapoor and her friendship. In the first post, she wrote how their friendship's early days were. She also spoke about how Neetu and her friends led to her becoming friends with Rishi Kapoor. Take a look at the post too.

"When I became a journalist Neetu Singh was the first film friend I made way back in the 70s. We clicked in the very first meeting and have remained friends over the decades. I would often visit her home in Bandra and on her sets, where ever she was shooting. I was familiar with her family and her staff and whenever we met, we had a lot to talk about, which included her boyfriend at that time, Rishi Kapoor.

I wasn’t particularly fond of Kapoor in the good old days. He was a big bully and intimidating everybody without provocation. I often complained about him to Neetu and she always maintained that his arrogance was a façade. She was madly in love with him and whenever she traveled outdoors, she asked me to keep an eye on her boyfriend. Not that I did but that was her way of warning her beloved that he was being watched in her absence. This irritated him naturally and he looked for opportunities to fight with me.

In 1980 when Neetu and he got married however, Rishi Kapoor suddenly dropped all hostility towards me. He was concerned why I was no more coming home to meet his wife and family and now when he bumped into me suddenly at a shooting, he made it a point to smile and say, ‘meri bibi ki dost hai toh ab meri bhi dost banti hai..’ To be continued…

After a few days, Bhawana Somaaya also again shared a post where she wrote about the second half of their friendship. At the end of this post, she also wrote that she has more to tell about their friendship. Take a look the post she shared and what she had to say about it here.

In the 80s Neetu and Rishi had moved out of RK Bungalow in Chembur and were living independently in Pali Hill, Bandra but they were always there at RK Studio and home for a family occasion. The pictures below are at one such party held at #RK lawns post a private screening.

Neetu was sporting a new haircut those days and the restless baby holding her hand is daughter Riddhima. There were a lot of guests that evening and Neetu had to attend to all of them, so when she got busy with others she put #RishiKapoor in charge of me. By this time we had dropped our guards but were still not comfortable in each other’s company and therefore when Neetu joined us after a few moments, both of us heaved a sigh of relief.

To be continued...

