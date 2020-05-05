Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan Went Pretty Young, Says Prasoon Joshi

Bollywood was shocked and saddened with the loss of two legendary actors, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Irrfan passed away at the age of 54 due to colon infection. Rishi passed away after fighting leukaemia for a long time. In an interview with a news agency, lyricist Prasoon Joshi spoke about Irrfan’s ‘inspiring’ battle with his illness and Rishi Kapoor.

Prasoon says Irrfan and Rishi went pretty young

Prasoon Joshi said that he was in constant touch with Irrfan Khan. He was in touch with the actor when he was going through a lot. Prasoon stated that Irrfan’s treatment was really painful and it was remarkable to see him fight the illness which was of a rare kind. He mentioned that despite the painful treatment, he was trying to keep up with his commitments and he fought till the last breath.

Prasoon Joshi even talked about the demise of Rishi Kapoor. He said he knew the veteran actor for a long time, and his family too. He was full of life person and somebody who would light up the place, wherever he went. Prasoon stated that it is sad that they went pretty young. He meant that Irrfan has gone really young, and Rishi, in today's time, also went pretty young. The lyricist added that "even the grief is suffering" referencing to not being able to pay his last respects to the late actors amid the current COVID-19 lockdown.

On the work front, Prasoon Joshi collaborated with Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman to give a musical tribute to the nation's fight against COVID-19, with song Hum haar nahi maanenge. The song has been made to spread hope, positivity and motivation. The emotional track reminds people that all are in this together. The lyrics are penned by Prasoon Joshi and it is composed by Rahman.

Irrfan Khan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm on April 29, 2020, afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence, were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in New York. After a long battle with the disease, the iconic actor breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Many celebrates along with the Kapoor family paid their last respect to the actor on April 30, 2020.

