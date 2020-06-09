Gulshan Grover Talks About His Role In 'Sooryavanshi', Not A Villain But Not A Hero Either

Sooryavanshi actor Gulshan Grover recently spoke about the current situation and what can be expected hereof. He spoke about films like Mumbai Saga and Sadak 2 where he will be seen playing a pivotal role. He also spoke about the big-budget film Sooryavanshi and his role in it. Gulshan Grover said that he is not the villain but does not stand with the protagonist either.

Gulshan Grover speaks about Sooryavanshi

Gulshan Grover recently spoke to a leading daily about his upcoming film Sooryavanshi and the role that he plays in it. He expressed the frustration that he has been feeling as people have been longing to see the ‘bad man’ on the big screen. He spoke how every actor wants his work to be seen by the audience and it is the same with him. When asked about his character in the film Sooryavanshi, he said that it is not exactly the villain but he is the main opposition to Akshay Kumar’s character in the film. He spoke about how he has a certain point of view in the film and he acts accordingly. He will also be featuring in upcoming films like Mumbai Saga and Sadak 2. When asked about the possibility of an OTT release for these two films, the actor said that at the moment, only assumptions are being made. Sooryavanshi is expected to release in theatres as promised by the director Rohit Shetty.

Gulshan Grover also spoke about how theatres have been affected and how long it might take to get back to normal. He said that the chairman of Carnival Cinemas, who is a close friend of his, has been of the opinion that theatre functioning will take quite some time. They will have to make certain seating arrangements along with proper precautionary measures.

He said that Sooryavanshi will definitely hit theatres but the film has been held back at the moment, keeping in mind the safety of the people. Gulshan Grover was also of the stance that it was a wise decision to take at this point as they want people to enjoy a theatrical experience.

