'Coolie No. 1' To 'Sooryavanshi': Much-anticipated Bollywood Films To Watch After Lockdown

Lockdown 4.0 in India is likely to bring in some ease on the restrictions amid the spread of COVID-19. With theatres being shut due to the lockdown, moviebuffs are missing watching their favourite stars on the silver screen. There are several movies lined up waiting to release after the lockdown is over. From Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi to Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1, here's taking a look at big-budget movies waiting to enthrall the audience in the post lockdown era.

Here's an in-depth look at the big-ticket films waiting to entertain audiences

Coolie no 1

Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No. 1 is surely one of the most awaited films of the year. The film helmed by David Dhawan is a classic remake of the original film released in 1995. Actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan shared their first look from the movie on their Instagram account and fans can't keep calm since then.

83

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film 83 stars Ranveer Singh in the retelling of Indian Cricket team's victorious glory, the 1983 World Cup. The film was originally slated to release in April 2020, but the makers have pushed the dates forward due to the nationwide lockdown. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

Sooryavanshi

In the latest addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Sooryavanshi will be another big release of 2020. The film is supposed to be a crossover between Singham, Simba and Sooryavanshi - three of Shetty's earlier films. Sooryavanshi stars actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh all together in a film.

Laal Singh Chadha

An adaptation of the American classic film Forrest Gump, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha is another film waiting to release this year. Aamir Khan is known for his near-perfect performances and his first look has already created a frenzy amongst his fans. The film is helmed by Advait Chandan who previously directed the film Secret Superstar which was one of the most successful Indian films In China.

Brahmastra

Starring the current favourite couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmāstra: Part One of Three is an upcoming fantasy film. The film directed by Ayaan Mukherjee has already undergone multiple delays, which has multiplied audience curiosity about the film.

