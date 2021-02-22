Gulshan Grover To Grace The Screens In An Indo-Polish Film Titled 'No Means No' In March

Gulshan Grover is all set to star in an Indo-Polish film titled No Means No, the poster of which was shared by film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh on his Instagram page. The image shows the lead actor Dhruv Verma wearing complete winter gear for skiing. Taran Adarsh's caption read, "INDO - POLISH FILM... #NoMeansNo - an Indo-Polish production - was filmed in Poland and India in three languages: Hindi, Polish, and English... Stars debutant Dhruv Verma, Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, and Polish actors... Directed by Vikash Verma... 22 March 2021 release."

Gulshan Grover's latest film No Means No

According to a report by Business World, No Means No is a cross-genre action-packed, teenage musical love story, and each twist and turn begins to unravel to reach a conclusion that calls out for justice. The movie is being directed by Vikash Verma and has been written by Hitesh Desai. The cast other than the lead debutant actor Dhruv Verma includes Neetu Chandra, Armaan Kohli, Deepraj Rana, Sylwia Czech, Natalia Bak, Sharad S Kapoor among others.

The film revolves around the story of an Indian man who visits Poland to participate in a ski championship and falls in love with a Polish girl. The movie has majorly been shot in the exotic and beautiful locales of Poland including the Zywiecczyzna region, Bielsko-Biala, Szczyrk, and Zwardon. It has been bankrolled by G7 Films Poland and is all set for a March 22 release. The music director is Hariharan and the music producers are his sons Akshay and Karan Hariharan.

More on Gulshan Grover's movies

Gulshan Grover is a well-known name in the Indian film industry and he has over 400 movies to his credit. He is popularly known as the "Bad Man" of Bollywood because of his ability to create an impact with his negative roles in films. He'll be portraying the character of Vijay Grover in the upcoming Indo-Polish movie No Means No and also has films like Mumbai Saga and Indian 2 in his kitty. His most popular movies are Ram Lakhan, I Am Kalam, Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Dil Maange More, Hera Pheri, Duplicate, Yes Boss, Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat among others. He has one TSR-TV9 National Film Award for his contribution to Indian and International Cinema and one Stardust Award for the Best Actor in I Am Kalam.

