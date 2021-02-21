Kamal Haasan's Movies That Showcased Him In Some Memorable Romantic Avatars

Kamal Haasan is one of the prolific artists in the movie industry who has essayed some of the most memorable characters in his entire career so far. Kamal Haasan’s movies are a massive hit among his fans but he is best known for the romantic avatars in many of his movies. Check out some of Kamal Haasan’s romantic movies that showcased his amazing romantic avatars.

Kamal Haasan’s romantic movies

Apoorva Raagangal

One of Kamal Haasan’s romantic movies included Apoorva Raagangal in which he essayed the lead role of Prasanna and acted alongside actors namely Sundarrajan, Srividya, Nagesh, Jayasudha, Rajinikanth, etc. This Tamil movie follows the life of Kamal Haasan’s character who falls in love with a girl quite older than him. The movie was written and directed by K. Balachander and its theme was based on an Indian folktale.

Saagar

Saagar is another one from Kamal Haasan’s movies that beautifully showcased his romantic avatar in the film alongside Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the movie included actors namely Rishi Kapoor, Nadira, Saeed Jaffrey, Lilliput, A.K. Hangal, Satish Kaushik, Madhur Jaffrey, Kiran Vairale and many others.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Kamal Haasan essayed a spectacular role in this movie alongside Rati Agnihotri and the movie and their performances received amazing reviews from both audiences and film critics. The movie was released in 1981 and was directed by K. Balachander which was the remake of his own Telugu movie, Maro Charitra.

Pushpaka Vimana

Released in 1987, the movie became a landmark of Indian cinema and was highly appreciated by the viewers. Kamal Haasan essayed the role of an unemployed graduate alongside actors namely Amala, Tinu Anand, Loknath, Farida Jalal, Ramya, and many more. The story of the film revolved around the life of Kamal Haasan’s character who takes over a millionaire's lifestyle keeping him prisoner but later realises how that made him a target of some dangerous people.



Also Read Kamal Haasan’s Brother And Veteran Actor Charu Haasan Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Also Read Kamal Haasan's MNM Opens Applications For Those Seeking Tickets For TN, Puducherry Polls



Sadma

Released in 1983, Sadma is one of the significant movies in the movie career of Kamal Haasan. It was written and directed by Balu Mahendra and received spectacular reviews from the viewers. The movie revolves around the lives of Kamal Haasan and Sridevi’s characters where his character rescues a girl suffering from retrograde amnesia and later falls in love with her. The movie also includes actors namely Gulshan Grover, Silk Smitha, Paintal, Viju Khote and a few others.

Also Read SS Rajamouli And Boney Kapoor's Rekindled-feud Has A History Connecting To Sridevi

Also Read Kamal Haasan's Last Name Was Derived From THIS Sanskrit Word; Find Out!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.