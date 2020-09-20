Hansal Mehta All But Backs Anurag Kashyap Versus Payal Ghosh; Suspicious Over 'tagging PM'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and wrote a long letter in a series of tweets alluding to the allegations of sexual assault made by Bengali actor Payal Ghosh against Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap. He took a trip down memory lane and revealed that he has known Anurag for 24 years and wrote that he can be "brash" and "stupid" sometimes but not a sexual harasser. Hansal also stated that his tweets should not be construed as a letter of support and that it is rather "a plea for truth and a just outcome".

Mehta has also questioned the "timing of levelling accusations" on Anurag and also the fact the alleged victim tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet when she broke silence over the director's alleged misconduct. Further, he has also mentioned that Anurag has vociferously stood against sexual harassment and abuse of women in the past. He claimed that lies and falsities would be a great disservice to women who have actually been a victim to sexual predators.

1/ i've known @anuragkashyap72 since 1996. he was always rebellious. he was always outspoken. he was always passionate about cinema and his friendships. he had a point of view and i often disagreed with it. that did not change our relationship. in 24 years nothing has changed. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 20, 2020

2/ i take accusations of sexual harassment seriously and when i heard this young woman accuse anurag i was extremely disturbed. he is a friend, like a younger sibling and somebody who has been with me through some rough times. he can be brash. he can be stupid. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 20, 2020

3/ but sexual harasser is something i dont want to believe about him. as I write this I'm pained, troubled and full of questions. for one the timing of leveling these accusations. then the tagging of our hon'ble PM. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 20, 2020

4/ this happening at a time when anurag often against advice has been outspoken and provided a contrarian view on things happening around us. is he making some people uncomfortable? there are so many questions and they are not necessarily about the allegations leveled against AK. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 20, 2020

5/ is this a witch-hunt yet again? are they trying to shut up an artist with a dissenting opinion? where are we headed? and then after hearing the accusation - can this even be anurag? it is definitely not the anurag I know. but... — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 20, 2020

6/ ultimately truth must prevail. lies and falsities in such a matter will be a huge disservice to many women out there who are regularly subjected to sexual harassment and abuse (something Anurag has vociferously fought against) and are unable to raise their voices. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 20, 2020

7/ for their sake and for the sake of punishing every sexual predator out there i hope truth prevails above all other petty agenda and momentary social media gratification. the #metoo movement is way too important. let every victim out there always be heard and justice be done. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 20, 2020

8/ but in the process let there be no injustice to those who are merely targets of vendetta and vested interests. let the #metoo movement itself not become a target of abuse for somebody's selfish gains. I am still troubled as I write this. I do hope better sense prevails. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 20, 2020

9/ @anuragkashyap72 i know you don't need my support, certification or validation. i know you are a tough cookie. but I had to write this nevertheless. this is not a letter of support. this is a plea for truth and for a just outcome. before the rabid tv anchors take over... — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 20, 2020

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh claimed Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her in 2014-15 in an interview with the news channel ABN Telugu. She claimed that Kashyap did an inappropriate gesture while seeking a sexual act from her, after inviting her into another room. Payal claimed that he boasted about other actresses agreeing to his similar demands and that many were ready to ‘sleep with him just to share a frame with Ranbir Kapoor’. His ambitious film Bombay Velvet had not released then.

Tweeting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Payal wrote that Kashyap had ‘forced himself upon’ her. Seeking action against ‘demon behind the creative talent’, she claimed she could be harmed and sought protection.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Anurag Kashyap termed the allegations ‘baseless’ and ‘lies’ and asked why the attempt to 'silence' him was 'delayed.' The filmmaker-actor emphasized that he has never done or tolerated such an act, as he spoke about his two marriages, affairs and equation with female co-workers.

