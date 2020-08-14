Gunjan Saxena Controversy: NCW Chairperson Asks Makers To Apologise And Stop Screening

Janhvi Kapoor’s new movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl recently released on the streaming service Netflix. Recently, the Indian Air Force raised objection over the ‘negative portrayal of the Armed Forces’. Gunjan Saxena, on whose life the movie is based had earlier said that she received support from her male colleagues at the Indian Air Force. Reacting to the same, Rekha Sharma, who heads the National Commission of Women (NCW) has asked the makers to apologise and stop the screening of the movie. Here is what she had to say about it.

Gunjan Saxena controversy

Rekha Sharma recently took to her official Twitter handle and asked the makers of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to stop the screening of the movie and apologise. She mentioned that the makers should apologise for showing IAF in the negative light, especially when it is not true. Rekha Sharma was replying to Gunjan Saxena’s statements which were brought to notice to her by a netizen. Gunjan Saxena had mentioned that she received support from her colleagues and had gotten equal opportunities at the Indian Air Force. Rekha Sharma’s tweet read as, “If that is so, the film maker must apologise and discontinue the screening. Why showing something which is portraying our own forces in bad light specially when it's not true.” Here is a look at Rekha Sharma’s twitter.

IAF writes a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification

IAF had recently written a letter to CBFC and requested that some of the scenes in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl should be modified or deleted that portrayed the Armed Forces in a negative light. In the letter, IAF mentioned that they had a brief discussion with the producers, Dharma Productions, who 'promised that they would portray the Armed Forces with authenticity and ensure that the younger generation is motivated to join the Indian Air Force'. However, from the looks of it, IAF believes that certain scenes have shown the armed forces in a negative light.

Gunjan Saxena IMDb ratings

Janhvi Kapoor’s new movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl premiered on Netflix and opened up to mixed reviews from the critics. Following IAF’s concern for the 'negative portrayal of the Armed Forces' in the film, Gunjan Saxena IMDb ratings took a nosedive. The movie’s rating on IMDb is currently at 5.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is based on the life of ex-flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan Saxena cast features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Gunjan Saxena cast also has several talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Manav Vij in prominent roles. Here is a look at the Gunjan Saxena trailer.

