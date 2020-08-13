Sanjay Kapoor Is Proud Of Daughter Shanaya As She Assists Sharan Sharma In 'Gunjan Saxena'

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor made her debut as an assistant director with the Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Shanaya worked under debutante director Sharan Sharma in the biographical drama starring her cousin, which premiered on Netflix yesterday, i.e. August 12, 2020. Now, father Sanjay Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for his daughter and was all-praise for Sharan.

Also Read | Maheep Kapoor Is A Proud Mom As She Shares Daughter Shanaya Kapoor's Achievements

Sanjay is glad that Shanaya started her career with 'Gunjan Saxena'

The highly-anticipated biographical drama, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl marked the directorial debut of Sharan Sharma in Bollywood. The web-film starred Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role alongside Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. It also marked Janhvi's cousin, Shanaya Kapoor's debut in Bollywood as an assistant director. Shanaya's father Sanjay Kapoor is glad that she kickstarted her career with the Sharan Sharma directorial.

Earlier today, the actor-producer took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his daughter with Sharan and was all-praise about him as he called him an 'extremely talented' filmmaker. In first the photograph shared by him, Shanaya and Sharan posed for the camera from the sets of the film, while in the second pic, the 20-year-old is seen pointing out at her name in the film's end credits. Sharing the post on his Instagram handle, father Kapoor wrote,

I am so glad that Shanaya started her journey in this beautiful world of movies as an assistant director with you @sharansharma , You are an Extremely talented director and A super human being too , loved #gunjansaxena , looking forward to your next ! #gunjansaxena streaming now on #netflix.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Reveals Why Shanaya Kapoor Is Her BFF, Shares Throwback Pics

Check out his post below:

Also Read | Shanaya Kapoor's Quarantine Photoshoot Will Totally Win Your Hearts; See Pics Here

The biopic showcases the story of Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian Air Force woman pilot who conducted rescue missions in1999's Kargil War. The film boasts of a stellar star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in supporting roles. However, Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead and titular role of Gunjan in the film. Although the performances of the supporting cast garnered a lot of appreciation from the viewers, Janhvi's performance in the film received a mixed response on social media. Meanwhile, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl streams exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' IMDb Rating Drops Below 5

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.