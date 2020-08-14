Janhvi Kapoor Sums Up Shooting Experience Of 'Gunjan Saxena' Through A Series Of Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor has been making the headlines ever since her movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has released. The actor has been praised a lot for her performance in the movie that released on the OTT platform, Netflix, on August 12, 2020. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures and videos summing up her experience of shooting the movie.

Janhvi Kapoor's experience of shooting Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor has always been a very active celebrity on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat to the eyes of her fans.

On August 14, 2020, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures and videos summing up her experience of shooting for her recently released movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She captioned the post, “The best memories. A journey I will always be eternally grateful for; for the people I met along the way, and for everything I felt and learnt 🥰”.

The post consists of Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures with the makers of the movie. The post also consists of videos that depict all the physical training that the actor went through in order to be able to do complete justice to the character of Gunjan Saxena. Just as the actor shared the post, fans went gaga over it and it has gained over 44,000 likes within just a few minutes.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of a fearless young officer, Gunjan Saxena. It shows her journey as she creates history by becoming the first female Indian Air Force pilot to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999. The story is penned down by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's cast features Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, with Pankaj Tripathi as her father Anup Saxena, Ayesha Raza Mishra as her mother Kirti Saxena, and Angad Bedi as her brother Anshuman Saxena. It also has Manav Vij as Commanding officer Gautam Sinha, Vineet Kumar Singh as Fight commander officer Dileep Singh and Chandan K Anand as Chief Instructor Ashish Ahuja. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

